iOS 26.4: New Features to Look Forward to on Your iPhone

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.4 update is shaping up to be one of the more interesting iPhone updates in recent months. While it may not completely overhaul the system, it introduces a mix of new features, improvements, and early signs of deeper artificial intelligence integration.

With the release expected soon, iPhone users can look forward to a variety of upgrades across apps, performance, and overall user experience.

AI Features Are Starting to Show Up

One of the most notable trends in iOS 26.4 is the continued integration of artificial intelligence into everyday features.

A standout addition is Apple Music’s “Playlist Playground,” which uses AI to generate playlists based on simple text prompts.

Instead of manually building playlists, users can describe a mood or activity and let AI create a customized listening experience.

This reflects a broader shift toward AI-powered personalization, similar to what we’ve discussed in How Artificial Intelligence Already Impacts Your Daily Life.

Apple Music Gets a Major Upgrade

Beyond AI playlists, Apple Music is receiving several improvements:

redesigned album and playlist visuals

full-screen artwork experience

new concert discovery features

These changes aim to make the app more immersive and personalized.

Apple is clearly putting more effort into competing with other music platforms by improving both design and functionality.

Video Podcasts and Media Improvements

Apple is also upgrading its Podcasts app with better support for video content.

Users will be able to:

watch video podcasts more easily

switch between audio and video seamlessly

download content for offline viewing

These updates reflect the growing popularity of video-based content across platforms.

New Emoji and Small Features

iOS updates wouldn’t be complete without new emoji, and iOS 26.4 includes several additions.

New emoji include things like:

orca

treasure chest

distorted face

trombone

While small, these updates are always popular and widely used once released.

Other smaller improvements include:

updated wallpaper gallery

new reminders features

improved interface elements

Security and Performance Improvements

Apple is also continuing to focus on security and system stability.

Features like Stolen Device Protection aim to make iPhones more secure by adding extra steps to sensitive actions when devices are outside familiar locations.

Updates like this are less visible but play an important role in protecting user data.

CarPlay and AI Integration

iOS 26.4 is also expanding AI capabilities in CarPlay, including support for third-party AI assistants.

This means users may be able to interact with tools similar to AI chatbots directly through their car interface.

While still limited, this shows how AI is beginning to expand beyond phones into connected environments.

What This Update Really Means

While iOS 26.4 may not look like a massive update on the surface, it signals something bigger.

Apple is gradually introducing AI into its ecosystem, not through one major feature, but through smaller, integrated improvements across apps.

This approach aligns with the broader trend we’ve seen across the tech industry, where AI becomes part of everyday tools rather than a standalone feature.

The Bottom Line

iOS 26.4 brings a mix of useful updates, design improvements, and early AI-driven features that improve the overall iPhone experience.

From smarter music recommendations and improved media features to better security and personalization, this update shows how Apple is steadily evolving its platform.

While the biggest AI changes may still be coming, iOS 26.4 is another step toward a more intelligent and personalized mobile experience.