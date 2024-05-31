iPhone 5s Users Should Upgrade Right Now, Here’s Why

If for whatever reason you’re still holding onto Apple’s iPhone 5s, it’s probably time to upgrade to a new phone. And here’s why.

Today, Apple updated its list of “iPhone products obsolete worldwide” and the iPhone 5s has been added to the list. Apple says products are considered obsolete when the company stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.

For iPhone 5s users, this means Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will no longer offer repairs or other services for the device.

That’s a big deal because as the device gets older, its hardware may start to fail. And when it starts to fail, there won’t be an easy way to fix the part that’s ailing.

If that’s not convincing enough, software support for the iPhone 5s ended a long time ago. The last update Apple pushed to iPhone 5s users was all the way back in January of 2023.

This means the device no longer receives new features, bug fixes, or important security patches to help protect you and your data from harm. iPhones aren’t immune to exploits.

This also serves a warning for those thinking about buying a cheap iPhone 5s as a way to get into Apple’s ecosystem.

There are plenty of cheap iPhones on the market and you can even snag a newer model at a discount if you signup for a new data plan or trade in an old phone.