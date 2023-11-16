Want an iPhone by Christmas? Order By This Date

Apple has shared its annual holiday shipping guide and it includes deadlines for customers looking to buy the iPhone, or another Apple product, in time for Christmas.

Some years, Apple’s products are extremely hard to find in time for the holiday season. Fortunately, that’s not the case in 2023.

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone as a gift for a loved one, the company says shoppers currently have up until December 21st to order. This will ensure customers get the device by Christmas Eve.

This is the shipping deadline for the following iPhone models:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 13

iPhone SE 3

These are the only iPhones Apple sells as new on its website so if shoppers looking for another device will need to look at other retailers like Amazon.

Of course, the date is subject to change based on Apple’s inventory. There’s a chance this date gets pushed back as we get closer to Christmas so holiday shoppers will want to keep close tabs on Apple’s website.

The company’s website also lists shipping deadlines for the iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and AirPods. As of right now, the shipping deadlines for those products is either December 19th (engraved) or December 21st.