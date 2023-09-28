Is the iPhone 15 Waterproof? Not Completley

If you get your iPhone 15 wet, it will most likely be okay, but that doesn’t mean you should intentionally dunk it in water. You should do your best to keep your iPhone 15 dry rather than test the iPhone 15’s limits.

The iPhone 15 may be water-resistant, but it’s far from waterproof. While there are videos of iPhone 15 water tests making the rounds, they’re generally under controlled conditions. The iPhone 15 is splashed gently or held underwater at a shallow depth. In other words, they don’t really resemble how the iPhone would interact with water during a day at the lake or the beach.

iPhone 15: Water Resistant

Like other recent iPhone models, the iPhone 15 models are water resistant.

Starting with the iPhone 11, Apple has advertised its iPhones as IP68 rating compliant. What that means is it meets an international standard for ‘Ingress Protection’ or IP. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max all have the same IP68 rating.

The first digit signifies how dust-resistant devices are on a scale of 0-6. That means the iPhone 15 is completely dust-tight.

The second digit signifies how watertight the device is on a scale of 0-9. The iPhone 15 models are all rated at 8 for water ingress. The rating means that the iPhone 15 models can keep water out at depths of up to 19 feet for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone 15 is NOT Waterproof

Despite the IP68 rating, the iPhone 15 is NOT waterproof, and you should treat it as such.

The IP68 rating is what your iPhone 15 may start out with, but dropping it or otherwise damaging it can compromise its watertightness.

Another thing to be aware of is exposing the iPhone 15 to high water pressure. Jumping into a pool with your iPhone in your shorts is just one way you can expose your iPhone to a burst of water pressure that may make it susceptible to water damage.

iPhone 15 Waterproof Warranty Issues

Apple does not cover water damage to the iPhone 15 under warranty. Apple will check to see if your damaged iPhone has an activated Liquid Activated Indicator and deny any warranty claims if it does.

If you can’t afford to repair or replace your iPhone 15 on your own, you should do your best to keep it away from water.