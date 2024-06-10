June Starfield 1.12.30 Update: What’s New

Bethesda’s released a massive Starfield update and the 1.12.30 patch delivers a wide range of changes including support for the game’s highly anticipated Creation Club.

Most Starfield patches go though a beta process before they are released to the public-at-large, but the June update isn’t an ordinary update.

The patch surprisingly went live for Windows, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S yesterday, shortly after Microsoft’s Xbox showcase.

Given its scope, it should come as no surprise to learn the patch requires a large download. This is something to keep in mind if you plan on playing Starfield today or if your console or PC is running out of storage.

With all of that in mind, we want to run down everything Starfield players need to know about the June update. This guide includes the download size, the 1.12.30 update’s features, and a look at what’s ahead for Starfield.

June Starfield Update Download Size

When you open up Starfield on Xbox or Windows today, you may be prompted to download the 1.12.30 update.

The patch adds even more weight to Starfield’s overall size and checks in at 18 GB. If you haven’t installed the latest patches for the game, it may be even larger.

Given its size, it could take awhile to download, especially during peak hours. If you want to approximate how long the download might take, you can use this tool to do so.

Starfield Creation Club

Creations are now available in Starfield which means you can now download and use new content in the game. Creations include new missions, gear, skins, weapons, and a lot more.

Creations are available via the in-game menu, you’ll notice a new “Creations” section there once you download the June update.

Some Creations are free but others will require you to use Creation Credits. Creation Credits aren’t free and require you to spend money.

Those of you who own Starfield’s Premium Edition will find 1000 Creation Credits within this menu.

June Starfield 1.12.30 Update Features

In this update, Bethesda’s added missions to the Trackers Alliance.

Trackers Alliance Missions

The first mission is called The Starjacker and it will have you in contact with a mysterious Tracker located in settlements throughout the Settled Systems.

The second Trackers Alliance mission, dubbed The Vulture, is available within the new Creations menu.

The update also introduces a bounty scanner system that enables you to seek and destroy or peacefully resolve targets with bounties on their heads.

Those who want more can also check out the Elite Trackers Alliance mission board.

New Crafting

The patch brings new melee weapon tiers and the ability to modify melee weapons when crafting. Ammo crafting has also been added to the game.

You can research ammo at a Research Station and craft them at an Industrial Workbench.

Bug Fixes

The 1.12.30 patch also brings bug fixes for lingering issues impacting the game. Here’s the full rundown:

General

General performance and stability improvements.

Gameplay

Gameplay Options: Addressed a sustenance issue that caused sneak attack damage to be too high.

Ship Decoration: Nova Galactic All-in-One 2×1 Habs will now declutter properly.

Ship Decoration: Items can no longer be placed on ladders.

Addressed an issue that could cause Guards to give up their chase too easily.

Fixed an issue that caused visited space locations to appear undiscovered.

Addressed an issue that could occur when modifying the player’s ship at The Key.

Addressed a rare issue that could cause some objects to behave as if they were in zero-g.

Fixed a crowd character issue that could appear when loading a save.

Removed the “Fast Travel to Ship” button from screens where it could not be utilized.

Fixed an issue that could occur when opening photo mode at the start of a conversation.

Fixed an issue that could occur when trying to exit the pilot seat while landing.

Addressed an issue with incrementing the “Ships Modified” stat when entering ship builder.

Quest Trackers should highlight the correct NAT station when traveling to the Lodge in New Atlantis

Cora Coe should now accept books even if the Main Quest is skipped after entering the Unity.

Graphics

Fixed an issue which could cause a bright light when loading a save into New Atlantis.

Fixed an issue that could cause some objects to become hidden when they should be visible.

Outposts

Resolved an issue where the Power Management Robot could unintentionally reduce power.

Quests

Background Checks: Fixed an issue where the player could receive an unintentional trespassing message.

What’s Next

We’ll see a stream of Starfield updates in 2024. Bethesda says the plan is to release new patches every six weeks or so.

In addition to new updates, Bethesda will also launch the game’s first DLC, dubbed Shattered Space, later this year.