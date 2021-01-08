Lenovo’s IdeaPad & Yoga Laptops Will Serve as Amazon Echo Show

Lenovo’s found a way to help its customers get more value out of their computers with Amazon’s Alexa. Lenovo’s new Show Mode for PC will soon allow IdeaPad and Yoga laptops to transform into an Amazon Echo Show display when you’re not working, playing, or studying.

Lenovo’s Show Mode will allow you to listen to music, control smart home devices, and make all the usual queries as you would with other Echo Show devices. This should be especially useful to those already invested in Amazon’s services and smart home ecosystem.

Show Mode will be fullscreen, which means everything from album art to recipes will be much easier to read on the PCs’ larger displays than on Amazon’s Echo Show devices, which feature smaller displays (5 to 10 inches measured diagonally).

Lenovo will make Show Mode available for select Yoga and IdeaPad laptops starting in the second quarter of 2021. Show Mode makes a lot of sense for Lenovo’s Yoga laptops since you can swivel their keyboards out of the way.

While Alexa for PC may not be the deciding factor for everyone shopping for a new laptop, it’s a nice bonus considering Amazon’s Echo Show devices cost up to $200.

