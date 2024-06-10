macOS 15 Sequoia Officially Supports These Macs

Apple’s macOS 15 Sequoia is official and the new operating system is coming to a wide range of Mac devices.

macOS 15 Sequoia is the next operating system for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Alongside the update’s new features, Apple also confirmed the devices that will get the upgrade this fall.

The operating system is compatible with all Apple silicon Macs with the M1 chip and newer. Here is the full list of macOS Sequoia eligible Mac models:

MacBook Air: 2020 and later

MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

iMac: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Owners of these models are also eligible to download the macOS 15 Sequoia. The beta arrives today for developers giving users a chance to test the operating system’s new features and send Apple feedback about bugs and performance issues.

The final version of macOS 15 Sequoia arrives in the fall.