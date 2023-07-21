5 Reasons It’s Not Worth Buying an iPhone X in 2023

The iPhone X isn’t worth buying in 2023 and should be avoided in favor of newer models. While the iPhone X’s low sticker price on the resale marketing may be tempting, you will likely regret buying one in 2023.

At first glance, the iPhone X may look like a relatively new iPhone but looks can be deceiving. If at all possible, try to get a deal on an iPhone 12, which has 5G support and will last for years longer than an iPhone X.

If you can’t afford a brand new iPhone, you can read our guide on used iPhones. Here are the top reasons to avoid the iPhone X:

Outdated Hardware

The iPhone X was released back in 2017, which means everything, from its processor to its cameras, is five generations behind the latest iPhone models.

The iPhone X’s cameras may have been impressive five years ago, but you’ll likely be disapointed in the images they produce compared to newer phones.

Another important missing feature is 5G support. The iPhone 12 and newer support 5G, the latest wireless standard. Unfortunately, the iPhone X only supports 4G, which means it can’t connect to 5G networks at all.

Limited Software Support

Apple will not support the iPhone X with the latest versions of its operating system, including iOS 17. While there will be security updates and bug fixes, iPhone X users won’t get the latest iPhone software features.

While the iPhone X runs iOS 16 and the latest apps and games, don’t expect smooth performance.

Battery Life

Like all lithium-ion batteries, the battery in the iPhone X degrades a little bit every time it’s charged and discharged. Even if a used or refurbished iPhone X has relatively few charging cycles on the battery, simply sitting on a shelf for more than five years will impact the battery life. Add it all up, and you’re left with a battery that likely won’t perform as you hope.

Decreased Resale Value

The resale value of the iPhone X has dropped and will continue to do so in 2023 and beyond. If you buy an iPhone X now and decide to sell it later, you won’ get much in return.

One of the reasons the iPhone X is so cheap these days is because many of them aren’t in the best condition. If you read marketplace descriptions closely, you’ll notice that even “refurbished” iPhone X units are in listed as fair or good condition.

No Payment Plans or Deals

Not everyone needs or wants the latest and greatest iPhone, but that doesn’t mean you have to go settle for the iPhone X to save some money. We recommend taking advantage of carrier offers or stretching your budget and getting the latest iPhone you can afford.

You can buy a range of more recent iPhones from your wireless carrier with generous discounts and/or payment plans that can make buying a more recent iPhone surprisingly affordable. Yes, you will most likely be locked into that carrier for some time, but your overall wireless experience will be better than relying on an iPhone X for the next two to three years.