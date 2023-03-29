Pre-Order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch While You Can

If you’re interested in the special edition Nintendo Switch, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, you should pre-order as soon as possible before they sell out. Zelda fans are understandably excited about the new game and the latest Switch.

The $349 Nintendo Switch, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition includes a glossy white dock with the Hylian Crest and illustrations in gold. The gold Joy-Con controllers are adorned with green and white patterns from the new game. The back of the console features a black pattern from the game.

Best Buy and other retailers are offering the white and gold OLED switch for release on April 28. As with other high-demand consoles and other products, we see signs that the Zelda-themed switch will be in high-demand. Best Buy notes that shipping is not available on this product and it must be picked up in-person.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition is a sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and is sure to be a best seller in 2023.Nintendo’s Tears of the Kingdom gameplay video garnered more than 3.5 million views and more than 225,000 comments on YouTube in just one day.

Nintendo also published a shorter gameplay demo of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yesterday that’s received similar interest from Zelda fans.