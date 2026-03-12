7 Simple Tech Habits That Protect Your Devices

Most people rely on their devices every day, but many don’t think about maintenance until something goes wrong. Phones get dropped, laptops overheat, screens get scratched, and batteries wear down over time.

The good news is that protecting your devices usually does not require expensive accessories or technical knowledge. A few simple habits can help reduce wear, prevent damage, and keep your tech working longer.

Manufacturers like Apple and Dell regularly recommend basic care practices such as using appropriate cleaning materials, avoiding extreme temperatures, and handling devices carefully to maintain performance and prevent avoidable damage.

1. Keep Your Devices Clean

Dust, oils, and debris build up quickly on electronics. Over time, this buildup can affect buttons, ports, screens, and keyboards.

Regular cleaning helps reduce grime and can also help devices function better. For example, Apple recommends using a soft, lint-free cloth for cleaning and avoiding abrasive materials or excess moisture on electronic surfaces.

How to do it

Wipe screens with a microfiber cloth

Clean keyboards and surfaces regularly

Keep charging ports free of dust and debris

You can also read our guides on how to clean your phone safely, how to clean your keyboard, and how to clean your laptop screen without damaging it.

2. Use Protective Cases and Covers

A good case can help protect phones, tablets, and laptops from scratches and impact damage. Screen protectors can also reduce the risk of scratches and minor cracks.

While no accessory makes a device indestructible, protective gear adds an extra layer between your device and everyday accidents.

How to do it

Use a case that fits properly

Add a screen protector when possible

Replace worn or broken cases

3. Avoid Extreme Heat and Cold

Temperature can affect battery life and overall device performance. Apple notes that iPhones and other devices work best within specific temperature ranges, and exposure to excessive heat can permanently shorten battery life.

Laptops and phones left in hot cars or used in direct sunlight for long periods may overheat, while very cold conditions can temporarily reduce battery performance.

How to do it

Do not leave devices in hot vehicles

Avoid direct sun for extended periods

Let devices return to room temperature before charging if they were exposed to heat or cold

4. Charge Devices the Right Way

Battery health matters, especially for devices used daily. Over time, rechargeable batteries naturally age, but habits like frequent overheating or using damaged chargers can shorten battery life faster.

Battery guidance from major manufacturers emphasizes using quality power adapters and cables and avoiding physical damage to charging components.

How to do it

Use reliable chargers and cables

Replace frayed or damaged charging cords

Unplug accessories that get unusually hot

Avoid blocking vents while charging laptops

5. Keep Software Updated

Software updates often include security fixes, bug patches, and performance improvements. Keeping devices updated can help protect them from security risks and improve stability.

Cybersecurity agencies, including CISA, regularly advise users to install software and operating system updates promptly because updates often fix known vulnerabilities.

How to do it

Turn on automatic updates when possible

Install operating system updates regularly

Update apps and security software

6. Store and Carry Devices Carefully

A lot of device damage happens during travel or storage. Tossing a laptop into a bag without protection or carrying a phone with keys can lead to scratches, pressure damage, or broken components.

How to do it

Use padded sleeves or cases for laptops and tablets

Keep phones away from keys or loose metal objects

Avoid stacking heavy items on top of electronics

7. Be Careful With Food and Drinks Around Tech

Spills are one of the fastest ways to ruin electronics. Crumbs, sticky residue, and moisture can also build up over time and affect device performance.

Even a small amount of liquid in a keyboard, port, or speaker can cause problems that are difficult to fix.

How to do it

Keep drinks a safe distance away

Avoid eating directly over keyboards

Wipe surfaces quickly if spills happen nearby

Habits Matter More Than Expensive Accessories

Many people assume protecting devices means buying more gear, but daily habits often matter more than expensive add-ons. Consistent cleaning, careful charging, proper storage, and timely software updates can go a long way toward extending the life of your electronics.

Small habits repeated over time usually make the biggest difference.

The Bottom Line

Protecting your devices does not have to be complicated. A few simple habits can help prevent scratches, battery issues, overheating, and accidental damage.

Cleaning devices regularly, using protective accessories, avoiding heat, updating software, and handling electronics carefully are all simple ways to keep your tech working better for longer.