Why You Should Never Plug Your Phone Into a Public USB Charging Station

Running low on battery at an airport, hotel, shopping mall, or convention center can make a public USB charging station look like the perfect solution.

While these charging stations are convenient, they may not always be the safest option.

Here’s what you should know before plugging your phone into a public USB port.

What Is Juice Jacking?

“Juice jacking” is the term used to describe a cyberattack where a compromised USB port could attempt to access data on a connected device or install malicious software.

Modern smartphones have added protections against these attacks, but using an unknown USB connection still isn’t considered a best practice.

If your phone asks whether you trust a connected device or want to allow data access, always choose Charge Only if that option is available.

Are Public USB Charging Stations Dangerous?

Most public charging stations are perfectly legitimate.

However, because you have no way of knowing how the USB hardware is configured, security experts recommend avoiding direct USB data connections whenever possible.

The risk may be low, but it’s also easy to avoid.

Bring Your Own Charger

The safest option is to plug your own charging brick into a standard AC wall outlet instead of using a public USB port.

Modern compact chargers are small enough to fit in a backpack, purse, or laptop bag.

Check this out on Amazon: UGREEN Nexode 45W GaN Charger

Carry a Portable Battery

If you travel often, a portable power bank can keep your devices charged without needing to search for a public charging station.

Check this out on Amazon: INIU 20,000mAh Power Bank

Use a USB Data Blocker

A USB data blocker allows electricity to pass through while physically blocking data connections.

These inexpensive adapters are popular with travelers and can provide additional peace of mind when using unfamiliar charging ports.

Check this out on Amazon: PortaPow USB Data Blocker

Keep Your Phone Updated

Phone manufacturers regularly release security updates that improve protection against newly discovered threats.

Keeping your operating system current is one of the simplest ways to improve your device’s security.

The Bottom Line

Public USB charging stations are convenient, but convenience shouldn’t come at the expense of security.

Whenever possible, use your own wall charger or a portable battery instead of plugging directly into an unknown USB port.

A few inexpensive accessories can help keep both your phone and your personal information safer while traveling.

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