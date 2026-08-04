5 Tech Myths That Are Still Wrong in 2026

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Technology changes quickly, but some bad advice never seems to disappear.

Many of today’s most common tech “facts” are leftovers from years ago when phones, computers, and batteries worked very differently. Believing these myths can actually make your devices less convenient to use or cause you to spend money you don’t need to spend.

Here are five tech myths that are still hanging around in 2026.

Myth #1: Charging Your Phone Overnight Ruins the Battery

This was once a reasonable concern, but modern smartphones are much smarter.

Today’s Android phones and iPhones include battery management features that slow or stop charging once the battery reaches full capacity. Many devices even learn your charging habits and finish charging shortly before you usually wake up.

Heat is a much bigger enemy of battery health than charging overnight.

If you’re replacing an old charger, using a high-quality charger can help ensure safe and efficient charging.

Check this out on Amazon: Anker 45W USB-C Charger

Myth #2: You Should Close Every App to Save Battery

Many people swipe away every open app several times a day.

In reality, modern operating systems are designed to manage apps automatically. Constantly forcing apps to close may actually use more battery because your phone has to completely reload them the next time you open them.

It’s better to close apps only when they’re frozen or not working correctly.

Myth #3: More Megapixels Always Mean Better Photos

Camera quality depends on much more than megapixels.

Sensor size, image processing, lens quality, and software all play major roles in producing sharp, detailed photos.

That’s why two phones with similar megapixel counts can produce dramatically different results.

Myth #4: Public Wi-Fi Is Always Dangerous

Public Wi-Fi deserves caution, but it isn’t automatically unsafe.

Avoid entering sensitive information on unsecured networks, keep your devices updated, and use websites with HTTPS encryption.

For a closer look at staying safe while traveling or working remotely, read our guide Is Public Wi-Fi Safe? What You Should Know Before You Connect.

Myth #5: You Need to Buy a New Device Every Two Years

Marketing can make it feel like every new phone or laptop is a must-have upgrade.

In reality, many devices remain fast and reliable for years with proper maintenance.

Replacing an aging charger, adding storage, or updating software can often extend the life of your technology.

If you’re constantly running out of storage, backing up files to an external drive can be an affordable alternative to buying a new device.

Check this out on Amazon: Samsung T9 Portable SSD

The Bottom Line

Technology advice changes over time, but outdated myths often stick around much longer than they should.

Understanding how modern devices actually work can help you make better decisions, avoid unnecessary upgrades, and get more life out of the technology you already own.

The next time someone confidently repeats one of these myths, you’ll know better.