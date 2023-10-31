The Most Expensive MacBook Pro is $7,199

The most expensive MacBook money can buy costs $7,199. That’s almost three times the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s base price of $2,499.

How do you go from the base price of $2,499 to $7,199? Upgrading from the base 16-inch MacBook Pro to the highest pre-configured MacBook Pro costs $1,000 and includes an M3 Max processor (14-core), 36GB of memory, and 1TB of storage.

Upgrading to the 16-core M3 Max chip costs an extra $300. That’s a relative bargain compared to the other available upgrades.

Maxing out the unified memory to 128GB is a $1,200 upgrade.

Apple offers four storage upgrades, with the 128GB option priced at $2,200.

So what will make some people spend $4,700 rather than just working with a base MacBook Pro that almost anyone would be more than satisfied with? There are creative and technical professionals who can never have enough computing power at their fingertips and are willing to pay the price.

Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with M3 processors in the above video, which shows some use cases where the extra horsepower could be helpful. It also offers some environments where the extra few thousand dollars won’t be a budget breaker.