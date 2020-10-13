Where to Buy the iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

This is a guide to where you can buy Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Where you buy your new iPhone 12 matters because it can change how much you pay for it, what payment plans you are eligible for, and your overall shopping experience.

Many people will default to buying the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro directly from Apple, but you may have better luck purchasing through your wireless network or another retailer. That’s because they are all competing with each other and are incentivized to offer compelling trade-in deals, throw in extra accessories, and offer discounts.

If you’re looking to pre-order your iPhone 12 at launch, you may have to scramble and not be able to get your desired options right away. If you want the most shopping choices, best deals, and help setting up your new iPhone 12, we recommend waiting a few weeks until the initial rush is over and sellers are able to over a more relaxed, personalized shopping experience. Note that not all of the retailers below have their full iPhone 12 promos and pre-order details live quite yet.

In this article, we detail the advantages and disadvantages of buying the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at the biggest tech retailers and wireless carriers in the following order. Scroll down to see the pros and cons of buying the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from the following places:

Apple

Best Buy

Walmart

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

Costco

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at Apple

Buying the iPhone directly from Apple has its advantages, especially if you’re a loyal Apple fan that has an Apple Card, which offers interest-free financing and 3% cashback on Apple devices, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. You can order iPhones unlocked from Apple, which means your iPhone 12 isn’t tied to any particular carrier should you decide to switch to another big carrier or a more affordable pre-paid provider at a later date. The Apple Store also allows engraving if you would like to personalize your iPhone with your name or inscribe it with a short message.

Another big advantage of buying the iPhone 12 directly from Apple is that its online store and retail locations offer some of the most knowledgeable retail associates to help you pick the right model and help get you set up.

One drawback of buying your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro directly from Apple is that you may end up paying more for accessories, such as cases and AirPods. Apple typically sells new iPhone cases and accessories for the full MSRP. If you do buy your iPhone from Apple, you should buy your iPhone 12 accessories elsewhere if you’re on a budget.

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at Best Buy

Best Buy has almost 1,000 retail locations and has really refined its curbside pickup and delivery options in 2020. Whether you buy online or in-store, Best Buy generally has the complete iPhone lineup in every configuration. If you want to see your options in person, Best Buy is a good place to go. Just keep in mind that retail margins on iPhones are razor-thin and the company makes more money off of selling mobile carrier activations and accessories than the iPhones themselves. Do your research before stepping foot into your local Best Buy so you don’t can avoid any pressure to switch carriers, buy extra lines, or more accessories than you need.

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at Walmart

With more than 4,000 retail stores throughout the United States, odds are that there’s a Walmart near you where you can pick up the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. At times, Walmart does not offer a full selection of all iPhone models. If you’re looking for base models, Walmart is convenient enough, but you may be frustrated if you’re looking for iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 models with the highest capacities.

Walmart of course focuses on low prices and value, which mirrors its electronics and accessories aisles. If you’re shopping for a pre-paid plan or affordable accessories alongside your iPhone 12, Walmart is a good place to start.

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at Verizon

Buying the iPhone 12 from Verizon is another great option as it’s a leader in 5G and has very affordable payment plans for the iPhone 12 if you have an iPhone X or newer to trade.

One nice thing about buying iPhones from Verizon is that the network automatically unlocks all of its mobile devices 60 days after you purchase it. That means that you have more flexibility in switching networks or passing your iPhone 12 on to a loved one in the future, without the hassle of unlocking it yourself.

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at AT&T

AT&T is another major wireless network that is ramping up its 5G network. AT&T offers a variety of delivery and pickup options that make it a better choice than most other retailers if you’re looking for convenience and need a little help getting your new iPhone 12 set up.

AT&T offers a complimentary service called AT&T Right to You in more than 50 cities and metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Where available, an AT&T representative will deliver your iPhone 12 in person, as soon as the same day you order it. Unlike UPS or FedEx deliveries, the iPhone 12 won’t be left on your doorstep. Instead, the AT&T representative will get your new iPhone 12 set up for you and help you migrate all of your accounts and data. If you’re not in one of the covered cities, AT&T offers a virtual AT&T Right to You setup experience.

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at T-Mobile

T-Mobile is well-known for offering excellent value to iPhone users. The carrier tends to offer lower wireless rates than AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile’s wireless plans is that the pricing is straightforward and many of their plans include taxes and fees. This helps prevent “bill shock,” which many iPhone users complain of when switching carriers or upgrading to newer iPhones.

T-Mobile offers generous discounts and simplified plans to meet the needs of senior citizens, members of the military and veterans, and first responders. For example, T-Mobile’s currently offering a plan called Magenta Unlimited 55+ for seniors that provides two lines of 3G service for just $55 per month. Seniors who want access to T-mobile’s 4G network can do so for just $70 per month, for two lines of service. T-Mobile is currently offering members of the military four lines of service for just $100 per month, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 at Costco

For millions of Americans, Costco is the go-to place to stock up on bulk items, but the big-box retailer offers some fantastic terms on mobile phones. Thanks to a partnership with phone retailer Wireless Advocate, Costco has phone kiosks in its warehouses and sells iPhones via an online portal called Membership Wireless. Wireless Advocate sells service plans and upgrades on behalf of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

While the above may sound convoluted and confusing with so many names and brands involved, there are some clear benefits to buying the iPhone 12 at Costco. As with most of its other products, Costco offers a generous satisfaction and return policy. iPhones can be returned to Costco for refund or exchange up to 90 days after purchase, dwarfing Apple’s 14-day return policy. It is important to note that Wireless Advocate does have fine print and there may be fine print in your carrier’s contract to deal with should you decide to return your iPhone 12 without exchanging it for another device. It’s also important to note that Wireless Advocate sells iPhones along with new contracts or renewals, which means you can’t buy the iPhone 12 for them at full price without activating it.

Do you still need help deciding which iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 model is right for you or where you should buy it? Watch Apple’s iPhone 12 announcement below or click on the comments box below and we’ll try our best to answer your questions.