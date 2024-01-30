WWE 2K24: Which Edition to Buy?

If you’re thinking about buying a copy of WWE 2K24, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your interest level and your budget.

WWE 2K24 is the latest installment in the long-running WWE 2K series and the game is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and Windows.

Yes, unlike many new games, the highly anticipated game will be available on older consoles which is a big deal for those who haven’t upgraded to a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S yet.

The release date for these platforms is March 8th which means we only have a few weeks to go before the game arrives on shelves.

As expected, the game comes in many forms, with different cover athletes and different bonuses.

There are four WWE 2K24 editions: a Standard edition, a Cross-Gen edition, a Deluxe edition, and a special Forty Years of WrestleMania edition.

If you decide to buy WWE 2K24, you’ll want to select the edition that best suits your needs. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one.

We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

WWE 2K24 Standard Edition

The WWE 2K24 Standard edition features Cody Rhodes on the cover. This is the most basic version of the game and it’s also the cheapest format.

The WWE 2K24 Standard Edition is $59.99 for a copy on PS4, Xbox One consoles, and PC. It’s $69.99 for a copy on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Standard edition pre-order bonuses include the Nightmare Family Pack which features Undashing Cody Rhodes, ‘76 Dusty Rhodes and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Stardust, an exclusive MyFACTION character of the Mattel ‘Defining Moments’ Bruised Cody Rhodes action figure with Gold MyFACTION card, Dusty Rhodes ‘76 MyFACTION card, and Pharaoh Manager card.

If you pre-order, you’ll also get a digital copy of WWE 2K23. 2K’s also throwing in one month of Peacock.

So who should buy the standard WWE 2K24 Standard edition?

Newcomers to the WWE 2K series.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in a wrestling simulation.

You can buy the WWE 2K24 standard edition at an assortment of retailers right now including Amazon.

WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition

The WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen edition is $69.99 and it includes the digital Standard Edition across previous and current-generation within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

In other words, you’ll want to buy this edition if want WWE 2K24 for PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S.

It comes with the same pre-order bonuses as the Standard edition.

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition

The WWE 2K24 Deluxe edition is a larger bundle and it features Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the cover. The Deluxe Edition is available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It comes with the Standard edition, a one-month subscription to Peacock, the Nightmare Family Pack, a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs, a MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger, Rhea MyFACTION Evo Card, Bianca MyFACTION Evo Card, Rhea Alt Attire, and Bianca Alt Attire.

So who should spend the extra money and buy the WWE 2K24 Deluxe edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in WWE 2K24.

People who want instant access to a lot of in-game items.

People who play more modes than the standard game.

You can buy the WWE 2K24 Deluxe edition at various retailers including Amazon.

Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition

And there’s the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition which is the largest bundle and the most expensive. The cover features a montage of iconic Superstars from WrestleMania’s history.

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It includes the Standard Edition, all the bonus content in the Deluxe Edition, five WrestleMania Alt Attires (Triple H, Macho King, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley), 5 WrestleMania MyFaction Cards, the WM 40 Arena and one month of Peacock.

This version of WWE 2K24 is aimed at hardcore fans of WWE and the WWE 2K series.

WWE 2K24: Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical or digital version of WWE 2K24.

If you want a physical copy of the game, you’ll have to go with the Standard edition or Deluxe edition. The Cross-Gen and Forty Years of WrestleMania are both digital only.

The Deluxe edition for Windows is also digital only.