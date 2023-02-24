Connect with us

Xfinity 10G Network: What it is...And Isn't

Xfinity 10G Network: What it is…And Isn’t

The Xfinity 10G network is causing a lot of confusion since Xfinity launched it with a barrage of ads touting fast Internet speeds and an array of offers. Those hoping for absurdly fast home Internt speed upgrades, the “10G network” is simply an Xfinity branding exercise.

It’s easy to see why consumers could think that all of Xfinity’s new ads are introducing an all-new network of some kind. Wireless companies are continuously bombading consumers with the latest and greatest wireless G or “generation.” For example, current smartphones support 5G wireless, which is signicantly faster than 4G.

Xfinity isn’t building out an all new network with significant upgrades, which will disappoint those looking for anything faster than gigabit Internet speeds or the ability to upload content much faster than they already can.

Those living in out of major metro areas will see even more limited Xfinity 10G network speed options.
Another thing to note is that advertised speeds are the maximum download speeds. Maximum upload speeds are far slower. Even those on the fastest Xfinity 10G network plans will see upload speeds that are several times slower than their download speeds.
