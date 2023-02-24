Xfinity 10G Network: What it is...And Isn't

The Xfinity 10G network is causing a lot of confusion since Xfinity launched it with a barrage of ads touting fast Internet speeds and an array of offers. Those hoping for absurdly fast home Internt speed upgrades, the “10G network” is simply an Xfinity branding exercise.

It’s easy to see why consumers could think that all of Xfinity’s new ads are introducing an all-new network of some kind. Wireless companies are continuously bombading consumers with the latest and greatest wireless G or “generation.” For example, current smartphones support 5G wireless, which is signicantly faster than 4G.

Xfinity isn’t building out an all new network with significant upgrades, which will disappoint those looking for anything faster than gigabit Internet speeds or the ability to upload content much faster than they already can.

Does Xfinity offer 10gb internet? The short answer is no, Xfinity does not offer 10gb Internet and its speeds max out at 6gbps in select markets. In many major cities, Xfinity speeds max out at just 1.2Mbps. Despite what its 10G network ads may. It doesn’t even mean twice as fast as 5G as its 10G name may imply. Xfinity’s simply slapped the 10G label on its network and states that all of its home Internet customers are already on its 10G network, even if they are on one its slowest options. Just to double check that 10G doesn’t mean 10 times as fast as gigabit Internet, I chatted with an Xfinity rep who conformed 10G network is “just a name for our network.” What is ’10G Internet Speeds’ and Does Xfinity Have it? 10G Internet speeds is indeed 10 Gigabit, as defined by National Cable & Telecommunications Association, and countless other sources. Xfinity’s 10G speeds are far, far slower than 10 Gigabit or even 1 Gigabit. The promos many are hearing about on TV and radio ads these days are just 200 Mbps. Those hoping to find blazing fast 10G speeds from Xfinity on their website after seeing or hearing these ads will see something similar to the above offerings. Note that the fastest Xfinity speeds offered at my San Francisco address is just 1,200 Mbps. That’s more than enough speed to download or stream content for most families, but far short of 10 Gigabits.

Those living in out of major metro areas will see even more limited Xfinity 10G network speed options.

Another thing to note is that advertised speeds are the maximum download speeds. Maximum upload speeds are far slower. Even those on the fastest Xfinity 10G network plans will see upload speeds that are several times slower than their download speeds.