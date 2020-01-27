10.2-inch iPad Deals Offer $79 to $99 Off

The 10.2-inch iPad is $99 off at Amazon right now when you choose WiFi and 128GB of storage. You can also save with iPad deals start at $250 when you choose the entry-level storage option. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 128GB WiFi model, and if you prefer you can also buy this at Best Buy.

This is the newest iPad model and it includes a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support and it also packs in the Smart Connector which allows you to use the official Apple keyboard folio.

If you are looking for a new iPad for personal use, for school or for your kid, this is the model to look at. You get most of the iPad Pro-level features at a fraction of the cost. This model uses an A10 Fusion processor, 8MP rear-facing camera and a 1.2MP camera on the front.

You can use your savings to add a Brydge keyboard to your iPad or the best 10.2-inch iPad cases.

