2020 Genesis G70 RWD 3.3T Sport Review

The 2020 Genesis G70 is a special combination of luxury, performance, and driving dynamics that are sure to bring a smile to your face. The Genesis G70 is a luxury sports sedan that punches up to the C-Class and 3-Series, with the ability to deliver fun and great engine noise at a more affordable price.

There is a lot to like about the 2020 G70 RWD 3.3T Sport, but you do need to accept a smaller back seat and an infotainment system that could use an upscale user interface. Thankfully the system does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is where many drivers will spend their time. Available in 2.0T, 2.0T Sport, and the 3.3T trims. I tested the Sport Trim with Rear Wheel Drive.

Driving the 2020 Genesis G70 RWD 3.3T Sport

The G70 is an absolute blast to drive. The rider is great, and even in sport mode it still feels very controlled. The expertise that went into fine-tuning the handling and performance shines through when it delivers a smile on twisty roads. Even when pushed, the car feels under control and the behavior is predictable and repeatable, which leads to a fun, yet safe experience. A low center of gravity and the electronically controlled suspension play together nicely, resulting in an excellent rider quality.

You can dial up Eco, Smart, Comfort, Custom, and Sport driving modes. Eco is optimized for fuel economy, Comfort for a smooth comfortable ride, and Smart adapts to your driving style. Sport mode optimizes for a more engaging driving experience, but it is still comfortable if you want to use this mode on longer highway trips. Custom lets you mix different options to match your preferred settings.

The twin-turbo 3.3L V6 provides plenty of power and the engine sounds excellent. The power and the exhaust note offer a compelling combination to the luxurious interior and refined looks. The G70 3.3T Sport is quick, with a 0-60 time under 5 seconds. The adjustable suspension lets you control how much feedback you feel, but even without adjustments, you get a lot of feedback from the road.

You can expect around 20 mpg combined with 17 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

Genesis G70 Interior

The 2020 Genesis G70 interior is positively luxurious. The materials are top-notch and I loved the quilted seats and armrest area. In addition to looking great, the seats are very comfortable. I cruised all over Northwest Ohio to check in on some friend’s kid’s baseball games, watching from a distance, and even after a long day of driving, I felt fresh. The layout of the cabin is good with a nice amount of center console storage and wireless charging when I wasn’t using CarPlay.

One small feature I loved was the adjustable bolsters on the seats, which lets you adjust for a tighter fit during aggressive driving, and a looser more comfortable grip during normal driving. These are easy to adjust using the controls on the side of the seat. You can also adjust some of the motion of the passenger seat using controls on the driver’s side. This is handy if you are helping someone get in upfront, or if you need to make room for an adult or kid in the backseat. The seats are heated on all models and on the Elite and higher they are also ventilated, which is a must-have upgrade in the middle of hot summer.

Rear seat legroom is a bit cramped, but it is good enough for kids, and an adult on a sort ride can be comfortable. If you plan to cruise with adults, look at the more spacious G80 or G90.

The trunk handled my collection of gear for road trips, hiking, and helping with a home renovation. It’s large enough to handle a handful of suitcases and other items that you will need on your road trips. On the Prestige and higher packages, you get a Power Trunk.

Infotainment & Safety

The Genesis infotainment system is good, but it looks like it was pulled right out of a Hyundai. It’s easy to use and the system works, but it doesn’t match the interior of the G70 as well as it could. The good news is that the system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You need to plug in to use these options, but with a cord, you get the best access to your messages, music, audiobooks, maps, and calls. You can also use Bluetooth to connect to the car for calls and music. The Lexicon 15 speaker stereo system is good, allowing me to find sanctuary on the road. Call quality over Bluetooth and CarPlay was good. There are three USB ports, two up front and one in the rear.

There is a lot of great safety technology and driver convenience features. The adaptive cruise control worked nicely, keeping me in pace with traffic as I cruised along the interstate. Standard safety and convenience features include;

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist

Automatic high beam headlights

With the Elite Package, you get Low Beam Assist, which steers the headlights with the wheel, to light up the direction you are turning as you drive. This dramatically improves nighttime visibility.