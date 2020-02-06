The 2020 Nissan Frontier features an upgrade that is our first real look at what the all-new Nissan Frontier will offer when it arrives. Under the hood of the 2020 Frontier is a new V6 engine and 9-speed transmission that will power the next generation frontier.

Nissan unveiled the 2020 Frontier at the Chicago Auto Show and it goes on sale this Spring. Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Frontier.

What’s New

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Under the hood is the all-new 3.8-liter V6 and all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. This engine delivers 310 horsepower, which Nissan says is best in class and it offers better fuel economy. This pairs up with a new 9-speed automatic transmission that aids in the fuel economy and improves acceleration. The new engine’s torque is 218 lb-ft.

The new 9-speed transmission replaces the 5-speed automatic and manual options. This is similar to the 2020 Titan transmission. Nissan says that this new transmission is quieter than the outgoing 5-speed transmission.

This engine is composed of 93% new or redesigned parts and it is assembled in the U.S. at the same plant as the Titan’s 5.6L V8.

Buyers can opt for a rear-wheel drive or shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive.

Nissan also upgrades all Frontier trim levels with small, but important updates including;

Push to start

Leather shift knob

Manual tilt steering

Power door locks

Power windows with driver-side auto-down

The Frontier S gains standard 16-inch styled wheels with 65/70R16 tires and the Frontier SV keeps the 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. On the Pro-4X trim, buyers get 16-inch off-road design machine-finish aluminum-alloy wheels with 265/75R16 all-terrain tires.

Sticking to the mid-size pickup root,s the 2020 Frontier is still capable of fitting into tighter urban parking areas or tight trails. opt for standard or long-wheelbase models to handle your cargo needs.

Nissa offers King Cab and Crew Cab configurations with two-bed lengths. The SV Crew Cab long wheelbase bed is 13-inches longer than on the standard wheelbase.

Shoppers can configure the King Cab and Crew Cab models with a high tech bed upgrade that includes a factory-applied spray-on bed liner and a Utili-track Channel System. The Utili-Track system uses five C cross-section rails and removable cleats so you can set up a tie-down almost anywhere you need it. A locking tailgate and bed light is standard.

Both King and Crew Cab feature wide doors, rear-hinged on the King Cab, and the back seat includes flip-up rear seats.

Final fuel economy numbers are coming, and final pricing will be available this spring.