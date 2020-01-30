2020 Ram 1500 Laramie HEMI eTorque Review

The 2020 Ram 1500 is an excellent pickup with a great interior, loads of smart storage features, a handy tailgate option and excellent tech and driver convenience options. With a range of pricing, trims and engine options, it’s easy to find a model that fits your needs. We spent the week in the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab with the 5.7L V8 Hemi and eTorque assist.

This is what we learned about the performance, technology, interior and the features that help set it apart. There are a lot of options when shopping for a pickup, and the 2020 Ram 1500 has what it takes to stand out.

Starting at $32,145 for the Tradesman and $40,540 for the Laramie, there is a range of prices and options. Our loaner came equipped with the Customer Preferred Package 27H which adds in safety features like Advanced Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keep Assist and park assist as well as the Bed Utility Group, Night Edition, Off-Road Group, and the Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group. With other additional options, the 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, power running boards, multifunction tailgate, 33-gallon fuel tank, Uconnect 12.-inch with Nav, RamBox and Trailer Brake Control the total price as equipped is $69,410 including destination.

Performance & Driving with eTorque

The 2020 Ram 1500 rides and drives well even though it is a larger truck. With the 5.7L V8 Hemi and the eTorque Assist option, the Auto Start/Stop system was much less noticeable than in most pickup trucks.

The eTorque add on is a 48-volt hybrid system that adds torque almost as soon as the wheels start turning. This offers better fuel economy and in the Hemi, it then delivers up to 130 lb. ft. of torque within half a rotation of the wheels. When you start moving, the electric system works with the gas engine for smoother starts.

This system doesn’t take away any interior space, as the battery pack is built into a previously dead space. You don’t need to charge this hybrid system or toggle anything on, it simply works in the background. It charges with regenerative braking, and it’s an excellent regenerative system that isn’t too grabby.

We took the RAM 1500 through its paces around town and on the highway and came away impressed with the ride quality. While this is a full-size pickup, it doesn’t feel overly large while driving on the highway and maneuvering around town.

The Ram 1500 is rated to tow up to 12,750 pounds and carry a payload of up to 2,320 pounds. This puts it above the competition except for the F-150. Our Crew Cab model is rated at 11,500 pounds of towing capacity.

The EPA rates the 2020 RAM 1500 for 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway with a combined 19 miles per gallon which is in line with our testing.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Interior & Smart Features

The 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie interior is top-notch. The front of the cab is well laid out and the Crew Cab offers a lot of room for the driver and passengers. There is an impressive amount of storage in the center console with moving partitions and areas to keep small and large items you need for your day. You can also place a phone on the wireless charger or stick a tablet into a holder.

The back seat in the Crew Cab is spacious with plenty of room for passengers in the rear seat. The panoramic moonroof really opens up the feel of the cabin as well. We like the Ram Bin in-floor storage that keeps small items from rolling around and the fold-up seats that allow you to carry more cargo in the cabin.

The Power Running Boards are a must-have feature for easy entry and exit. With the Bed Utility Group we got adjustable cargo tie-downs, a spray-in bed liner, and bed lighting. We’re also big fans of the Multi-Function tailgate, which can fold down like a normal gate, or open side to side for easier access to the bed.

Our tester came with RamBox cargo storage in the bed, which let us lock up groceries without simply throwing them in the bed under the cover. It’s also handy as a cooler or you can buy accessories to carry the gear you need for work or hobbies.

Tech and Convenience Features

The Ram 1500 comes with a great 8.4-inch UConnect system, but our review vehicle came with the giant 12-inch touch screen. Ram does a great job of using this screen real estate to show you what you need and keep important information at a glance or a tap thanks to the portrait orientation, while still supporting and showing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Many of the on-screen features for audio and heating or cooling are also available with a physical button around the screen in case you need to access something without changing screens or while wearing gloves. There are also large physical knobs to control the radio. This is a very good mix of on-screen and physical controls.

Ram’s 19 speaker Harmon Kardon sound system upgrade fills the cabin with well-balanced sound. Phone calls over Bluetooth or when plugged into CarPlay sounded good.

You get nine USB ports, four USB type C and four standard USB ports, plus wireless charging and three standard outlets so there is plenty of connectivity and charging options for you, your passengers and all of your combined gear.

Safety and convenience features on our loaner as part of the Advanced Safety Group and Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group include our favorites and really complete the experience for long trips on the highway. This package includes;

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Advanced Brake Assist

Full-Speed Forward Collision Warn Plus

Lane Keep Assist

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop

Surround View Camera

Automatic High Beams

Blind Spot with Cross-Traffic

ParkSense

Rain Sensitive Wipers

While you may not need all of these the adaptive cruise with stop and go made heavy traffic bearable and the blind spot monitoring simplifies highway driving and lane changes. Even though we’ve gotten good at parking trucks, the option to push a button and automatically park into a space that fits on the street or in a parking lot is very handy.