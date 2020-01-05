2020 Vizio TVs: OLED, 85-inch P Series Quantum + Gaming Upgrades

The 2020 Vizio TVs pack in a ton of important upgrades including a new Auto Game Mode that switches your TV to the best settings when gaming. There’s also a Vizio OLED TV for the first time, the new 85-inch P Series Quantum and a Smartcast 4.0 update + a voice remote.

Vizio highlights the new IQ video processors and a new gaming engine powered by a 1GHz processor in the TV. This processor powers the new gaming engine and upscaling content to 4K.

The Vizio P Series X Quantum is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and new 85-inch models. These top of the line options offer up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and 800 nits full-screen brightness. There are up to 792 local dimming zones for even better blacks and brighter highlights. The panel also delivers more color.

In the P Series Quantum, you get the new IQ processors as well as 240 zones of local dimming, 1,200 nits peak brightness and Quantum Color. The P Series Quantum is available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

The P Series Quantum X and P Series Quantum both feature a new Voice remote that allows you to use voice control on your TV by holding a button. This is part fo the Smartcast 4.0 update.

Vizio is also bringing its first OLED 4K TVs to the market with the new Vizio OLED Quantum Color models. These are available in 55-inch and 65-inch and offer deeper blacks “infinite contrast” and excellent viewing angles.

The 2020 Vizio M Series Quantum, which is one of the best value models last year, now packs in the Vizio IQ Active processor, HDMI 2.1 ports, AMD FreeSync and Variable Refresh rates in 50-65-inch models. On the 55-inch and 65-inch models, you get 90 local dimming zones and 800 nits peak brightness.

The Vizio P Series Quantum X, P Series Quantum and M Series Quantum feature the new ProGaming Engine that delivers the best gaming experience when you are using your Xbox or PS4 to game, and then switch back to a cinema mode when you are using a streaming service or watching a movie on those devices. Auto Game mode is a big deal, and easy switching back to a viewing mode when you are done is a major upgrade.

With the 2020 V Series, shoppers can pick up 4K TV in 40-70-inches and get HDR support across the major formats, SmartCast 4.0, HDMI 2.1 and an IQ processor with V-Gaming Engine to deliver lower input lag, faster response time and auto low latency mode.

SmartCast 4.0 promises better search, more personalized recommendations and deeper voice control options through Google Assistant and Alexa with the Vizio SmartCast Mobile app updates later this year. SmartCast 4.0 will arrive on Vizio models back to 2016 as a free update later this year.

Vizio also announced new sound bars with a more modern design, many Dolby Atmos options and the Vizio Elevate sound bar includes auto-rotating speakers that point up for Atmos and swivel down for better stereo performance when listening to music or non-Atmos content.

All of the 2020 Vizio sound bars also include HDMI connectivity so that users get easier control of audio when connected to a TV with HDMI.