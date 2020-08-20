2020 Volvo XC40 Review:

The 2020 Volvo XC40 is a great subcompact luxury SUV that combines a fun and playful look with some of the best Volvo features to deliver a perfectly sized Volvo for many buyers.

Volvo packs in a lot of technology, a funky orange interior option, loads of technology including a handy semi-autonomous driving mode if you opt for the Advanced package.

We’re seeing more and more small SUVs on the market, and the 2020 XC40 stands out thanks to the premium cabin materials and variety of options. While you will need to spend time learning how to use the infotainment system, the big screen makes it easy to see lots of important information at once. The cargo area is small, but ultimately it had enough room for my adventures.

You can buy the 2020 Volvo XC40 in three options; Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription. I tested the T5 R-Design model that includes a more powerful engine, sportier appearance, navigation, and a panoramic moonroof.

2020 Volvo XC40 Tech & Driver Features

This little luxury SUV packs in a lot of great tech options and driver convenience features. While there are noticeable omissions from the larger Volvo SUVs, most of the things you’ll want are included or available.

There is a large 9-inch touch screen in the center of the dash. This is portrait orientation, which allows you to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto on the bottom and keep access to other car features and functions up top. The screen is bright and responds quickly to most taps. I mainly use Apple CarPlay while I am driving so that I have fast access to my messages, music, Audible, and my favorite map apps.

You can use some physical buttons for control, but most of your in-cabin controls are on the touch screen. The main menus are very easy to use, but it takes some time to learn the next tap. The system is a little slow when you first start the car, but once you are going it is quick. There are a range of included apps that you can use to pay for parking and more.

The XC40 works with Volvo On Call, which I wasn’t able to test, but the service lets you remote start from your watch, accept in-car deliveries with Key by Amazon and even share your car with friends and family through the app.

The in-car sound system is good, with a lot of control over the listening experience. I could sufficiently jam out when I needed and chill out to an audiobook when on a cruise. I definitely miss the full-scale Bowers & Wilkins sound system from the XC90, but the harmon/kardon premium audio is sufficient for the XC40.

Chargers are available in the front and back seat, plus there is a wireless charging pad to put your phone on when you don’t need CarPlay or Android Auto. There is also a 12V charging point in the cargo area.

From a driver standpoint, the XC40 packs in a lot of cool tricks. One of my favorites is the semi-autonomous driving mode called Pilot Assist. This builds on the adaptive cruise control that keeps you flowing with traffic and allows the car to speed up and slow down, or even stop and resume in traffic. Pilot Assist helps steer the XC40, keeping you in your lane, even around some curves. You still need to keep your hands on the wheel and drive, but with Pilot Assist you don’t need to make as many small corrections while driving. It performs well, and is smoother than the system I used in the Hyundai Sonata, but not as soon as the BMW system.

The 360 Birds Eye View lets you easily get in and out of parking places without worrying about tapping another car or scuffing your wheels. The Intelligent City Safety feature can help avoid collisions with cars, pedestrians, cyclists, and even large animals. Blind Spot Monitoring alerts you to cars in your blind spot, and Cros Trafic alerts you when backing up. Cross Traffic will apply brakes to prevent a collision and the Blind Spot Information System with Steer Assist can help steer you back into your lane.

Our model also came equipped with a cool parking assist feature that helps you park in a tight spot automatically and then even helps you exit the parking spot.

2020 Volvo XC40 Interior & Style

This is a small SUV, but there is a good amount of room for people, and a usable amount of cargo space. I am a huge fan of the fun orange floor option, which fits in nicely with the overall style of the XC40. The T5 R-Design features larger 19″ wheels, black rearview mirror caps, and a two-tone finish option with R-Design Nubuck upholstery. The exterior is sporty and fits the size very well. It’s fun and a little funky. There is a small garbage container built into the center console and even a flip-out hook from the glove box to hold a bag. I’m not a fan of the cupholder design. If you put a taller water bottle in it, there is a good chance that it will roll out while driving, but most cups do stay in place.

Inside the orange floor option really amps up the style and it works very well with the premium materials throughout the cabin. I was able to get comfortable as the driver and there was also a decent amount of room in the back seat.

The cargo area isn’t very large, but it still feels very capable for the size. I like that there is a power outlet, an elastic strap to secure items, and a handy flip-up divider for keeping cargo secure or hiding small items that you need to keep handy. You can also use a kick under gesture to open the tailgate if your hands are full.

Driving the 2020 Volvo XC40

The power under the hood depends on if you opt for the T4 or the T5 option, which put out 184 and 248 horsepower respectively. I tested the T5 R Design with all-wheel drive, which is a nice option to have for slick surfaces and the option I would choose if I was buying this in the midwest.

Power is good, and it delivers zippy acc3erlation for a small SUV. It pairs up with the eight-speed transmission very well. Shifts are timely and smooth. The engine is a bit loud when you are accelerating, but while cruising it sounds more refined and is less noticeable. You can tow up to 3,500 pounds with the XC40.

It is a fun vehicle to drive, with good handling and a sporty fun feel for a small SUV. The R Design is equipped with a stiffer suspension and you can opt for an adjustable suspension. The ride quality is good and all around this is a nice small SUV on the road.

The 2020 Volvo XC40 is rated for a combined 25 mpg, 22 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.