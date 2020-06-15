Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Nissan Rogue

The 2021 Nissan Rogue catches our eye with a new design and holds our attention with an astounding collection of smart features, technology, and the promise of improved driving dynamics.

Nissan announced the all-new Rogue today, and it will arrive on showroom floors later this year with a new look, optional Apple Wireless CarPlay, tri-zone temperature controls, four-door intelligent key unlock, a Zero Gravity seats in the front and back, plus a collection of smart storage and features. Nissan ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link rounds out this package with driving assist features that will keep you safer and more confident on the road.

We don’t know the 2021 Nissan Rogue pricing yet, but there is a new trim level. Nissan offers the Rogue in S, SV, SL and for the first time Platinum. The Rogue Platinum features semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, a 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard meter display, a head-up display, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, Bose Premium Audio System, Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation and other features.

While we haven’t been able to go hands-on with the 2021 Rogue yet, this mid-size crossover’s new style and compelling feature list are enough to put this on your radar if you are shopping for a mid-size crossover in 2020.

2021 Rogue Safety Driver-Assist Tech

The 2021 Nissan Rogue features Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard. This includes a range of technologies and safety features that help protect you and instill driving confidence. Safety Shield 360 on the 2021 Rogue includes;

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

Blind Spot warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning

High Beam Assist

Rear Automatic Braking

The 2021 Rogue also features Intelligent Driver Alertness to warn you if you need a break and a Rear Door Alert to remind you if there is a chance you’ve left something or someone in the back seat.

Nissan also offers a range of smart features to help on longer drives. ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link is not self-driving, but it does handle a lot of the things that you consider a part of that experience. Once on the highway, you can set your speed and the system will handle acceleration, braking, and steering to keep you in your lane. It’s a feature we’ve enjoyed on many long trips and Nissan says now delivers smoother braking, better steering assist feeling, and improved detection when another car cuts into your lane.

With the Navi-link feature on the 2021 Rogue, it can now reduce speed for upcoming freeway curves and exits when using the navigation system. The Navi-link feature also increases the hold time in stop-and-go traffic from three seconds to 30 seconds. Optional Blind Spot Intervention and Traffic Sign recognition round out these features. With Traffic Sign Recognition the system can change the vehicle’s speed as the limits change.

2021 Nissan Rogue Tech

The 2021 Rogue offers wireless Apple CarPlay as an option that will arrive soon after launch. This means you can leave your iPhone in your pocket or purse and still use all the benefits of CarPlay. We are big fans of CarPlay, and this up’s the convenience of the feature dramatically. You can also plug in your phone for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support. Nissan includes USB C and USB A ports to connect. There is an optional wireless smartphone charger in the center console.

This information is located on the floating touch screen in the center of the dash, which is up to 9-inches, so you have a large screen to see the infotainment details as well as the rearview or Intelligent Around View camera features. You can use Google Maps and Waze in Nissan’s infotainment software without tapping into CarPlay or Android Auto, and you can use voice commands to switch apps.

A 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster on higher trim levels lets you see more important information at a glance while driving. A 7-inch centered digital display replaces the 5-inch on lower trim levels. Both sizes offer better visibility and are customizable so that you can show the information you want to see and change the appearance.

2021 Nissan Rogue Interior & Design

The 2021 Rogue is slightly shorter and rides 0.2-inches lower, which along with the new design elements gives the crossover a sportier exterior. The V-Motion grille, U Shaped headlights with standard multi-level LED, changes to the side profile, and five two-tone color options offer a sharp look for the crossover.

Nissan uses the term “family hub” to describe the Rogue’s interior. This starts with available heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and two-driver seat memory. The center console features a butterfly style opening so that it is easier to allow access to the second row.

We’re excited to test out the NASA inspired Zero-Gravity seats which are included in the rear seats. This type of seat offers better spine support for enhanced comfort, especially on long trips. You can install car seats in all three of the back seats and the rear doors open to almost 90 degrees for easy access.

Tri-zone climate control allows you to set temperatures for the driver, passenger, and rear seat, ensuring everyone is comfortable and pull up sun-shades in the rear seats offer added control. Combine this with the available Romet Engine Start with Intelligent Climate Control and you can heat or cool the Rogue before putting you and your friends or family get in. A Divide-n-Hide cargo management system with a spot to store a gallon of milk on a grocery run helps you keep the cargo area organized.

