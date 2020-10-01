3 Reasons to Buy Chromecast with Google TV & 2 Reasons Not To

The 2020 Chromecast is an updated device that includes a remote and Google TV, making it a tempting alternative to Roku and Apple TV. Here are the reasons you should buy the Chromecast with Google TV and the reasons you shouldn’t buy one yet.

You can order the Chromecast with Google TV today for $49.99 at Google. It comes in three colors and you can get a special deal that includes six months of Netflix and the new Chromecast for $89.99.

The Chromecast with Google TV streams in up to 4K HDR and it can connect with your Nest speakers for whole-home audio. If you are looking to upgrade your smart TV experience this could be a great way to breathe life into an old TV.

Streaming options include YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock, france.tv, Rakuten Viki, and YouTube. Many other apps and paid premium channels are available. You will see Google Stadia support in the first half of 2021.

Here are the reasons to buy the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV;

Buy for a Feature-Packed Streaming Option Buy for a Great Deal Buy to Give Your TV New Life

There are a few reasons that you should wait or skip the new Chromecast;

Wait for Reviews Look at Alternatives If You Aren’t All in on Google

Keep reading for more on each of these reasons so that you can decide if this is the best option for your streaming setup.

Buy for a Feature-Packed Streaming Option

The Chromecast with Google TV is more than what you’ve been used to. On older Chromecast models you might be used to mirroring or casting your phone screen to the TV with a Chromecast. You can still do that, but with Google TV and a voice remote you get a lot more.

Apps live on the Chromecast in Google TV so that you can watch without grabbing your phone. This is really handy when you just want to chill out and watch TV without tracking an app down on your phone.

If you use YouTube TV you will see live TV recommendations in the For You Tab and the device will start to personalize the viewing experience as it learns your preferences. The remote is small and unlike the Apple TV remote, you can easily tell which end is which. The voice button allows you to use Google Assistant to search for movies and more.

Buy for a Great Deal

The 2020 Chromecast with Google TV is only $49.99, which is a stellar deal for what you get. The Apple TV is $149 for HD only streaming, and if you want 4K streaming you need to spend $179.99.

The pricing is in line with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is the main competitor. You can use many of the same apps and services, but if you are on YouTube TV and you love the Google and Nest ecosystem, this is a great option for you.

Google also offers several options to build bundles if you want to add other Google or Nest products into your home.

Buy to Give Your TV New Life

Do you have a TV that doesn’t offer a smart TV system or that offers one that is old and slow? Instead of buying a new TV, you can add a Chromecast with Google TV to your setup and you’ll have a fresh experience.

Not only will this feel faster than your current smart TV setup in many cases, but if you are into the Google system it is going to be way more integrated. With the voice remote it should also be easier for other family members.

Wait for Reviews

The Chromecast with Google TV looks like a great product, and it is on sale now. That said, we don’t know how it performs. If you want to make a fully informed buying decision wait for early or long-term reviews before you buy. Early reviews are up now and longer-term reviews in late October. For some shoppers, it is easy to try out and return if it isn’t a good fit, but others will appreciate waiting for professional and average user reviews.

Look at Alternatives If You Aren’t All in on Google

If you are all-in on Apple or Amazon for your devices or for your smart home, then you may want to consider sticking with the brand that you are already using. This can simplify streaming, buying movies, or TV series on a platform, and connecting into your smart home setup.

This isn’t an issue for everyone, but double-check that you can use your preferred streaming apps and music apps with Chromecast from your primary device.

