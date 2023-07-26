3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Galaxy Tab S9 & 4 Reasons to Wait

While a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra pre-order might be tempting, some people might want to put the credit card away and wait.

As expected, Samsung’s confirmed its new Galaxy Tab tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra take over flagship duties from the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and they do so with some enticing upgrades.

The devices feature a rugged IP68-rated design, improved S Pen stylus, upgraded stereo speakers, and the big and beautiful screens the Galaxy Tab series is known for.

If you’re in need of a workhorse tablet, these devices should be somewhere on your shopping list.

The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are currently up for pre-order ahead of their global release later this year. All three devices arrive on August 11th.

With that in mind, some of you might want to put in a Galaxy Tab S9 pre-order today. You can also save cash and you can get a free storage upgrade.

That being said, there are also some reasons why you might want to hold out for a bit longer or, in some cases, skip the pre-order process completely.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the best reasons to wait.