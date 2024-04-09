3 Reasons to Wait for the New Apple TV & 5 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple TV and the device could arrive in 2024. While there are some reasons to consider waiting, there are also some great reasons to skip it and go with another set-top box.

The latest version of the Apple TV, the Apple TV 4K 3rd-gen, arrived back in 2022. The device features an A15 Bionic processor, support for HDR 10+, and USB-C.

It’s still a solid set-top box, but it’s older and Apple is supposedly working on a new model with upgrades that might convince you to wait.

We haven’t heard a whole lot about the next Apple TV, but rumors suggest it will come with performance improvements and a more affordable price point.

We don’t know when Apple will announce the device, but some shoppers might want to wait and see how it compares to the current model.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the next Apple TV and the best reasons to go with another device before it arrives.

Wait for Improved Performance

According to a 2023 report from Bloomberg, the next Apple TV will come equipped with a newer processor which should give it advantage over its predecessor.

It’s unclear what chip Apple will use, but we could see the company utilize the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models or the A17 Pro chip from the company’s iPhone 15 Pro models.

Wait for a Better Price Point

We could see Apple drop the price of the next Apple TV to better position it against rivals from Amazon and Google.

The current Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage. There is also a 128GB model with an added Ethernet port and it’s priced at $149.

Back in 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the new Apple TV to be more affordable and believes a sub-$100 price point would be a sweet spot.

Wait for More Information

Again, we haven’t heard a ton about the next Apple TV. The rumor mill has been extremely quiet.

If you aren’t in any hurry to upgrade/replace your current set-top box, you might want to wait for more information before making a decision to wait or not.

We expect more information about Apple’s plans to emerge in 2024. Leakers, analysts, and Apple insiders will release details as they get them and they should help paint a clearer picture as we move forward.

These leaks will help you set proper expectations and may ultimately help you decide if the new Apple TV is worth the wait.

Don’t Wait If You’re in a Hurry

If you’re in a hurry to buy a new set-top box, you may not want to wait. As of right now, we don’t have a definitive time frame for the new Apple TV launch.

The Bloomberg report from last year said Apple would release the device sometime in the first half of 2024. Since then though, the trail has gone cold.

It’s possible we see Apple launch the device in May alongside new iPads or at WWDC 24 in early June, but there’s no guarantee that happens.

Don’t Wait for a New Design

According to Bloomberg, the next version of the Apple TV won’t come with a redesign. It will reportedly utilize the same design as the current model.

If you aren’t a fan of the current design, either aesthetically or because you need a more compact box for your setup, you’ll probably want to look elsewhere.

Don’t Wait for 8K Support

While the next Apple TV should offer a new processor, Bloomberg believes the device is unlikely to support 8K video streaming.

Apple’s plans may have changed, but if you’re looking for a device that supports 8K, you may not want to wait.

Don’t Wait for Deals

You don’t need to wait for the next Apple TV to drop to find deals on the current model or on many of the Apple TV’s competitors.

We’ve seen the numerous deals drop the price of the Apple TV 4K and you should be able to find deals on alternatives from Roku, Amazon, and Google.

Don’t Wait If You Find the Perfect Device

If you find a device you really like, don’t let Apple TV rumors hold you back.

Before you decide to wait for the next Apple TV, make sure you research the competition. That includes the current Apple TV model, but also devices like these:

Make sure you dig into these devices, and others, before you decide to wait for the new Apple TV. If you find something that suits your needs at the right price, don’t be afraid to commit.