AirPods
4 Reasons to Wait for the AirPods Pro 3 & 3 Reasons Not To
Apple may launch a new pair of AirPods Pro though they may not be the AirPods Pro 3. In this guide we’ll take you through some reasons to consider waiting for the third-generation AirPods Pro and reasons you may want to pick up another set of buds before they arrive.
If you’re in the market for a new set of earbuds, you’ll definitely want to take a long look into Apple’s AirPods Pro. They are among the best wireless buds on the market and should definitely be on your shopping list if you want to upgrade in 2023.
Most people will be perfectly fine upgrading to a pair of AirPods 2, or even the previous generation, this year, but some might want to wait.
AirPods Pro 3 Rumors
We’ve heard a lot about upcoming Apple products, the rumored iPhone 15 and iPad Pro in particular, and we’ve also heard a little bit about Apple’s plans for its AirPods.
The company is reportedly working on a new AirPods Pro model for 2023 though there’s some confusion as to whether these are the AirPods Pro 3 or simply an upgraded version of the AirPods Pro 2.
At this stage it’s looking like the latter, though eventually the company should release a new AirPods Pro 3 to replace the current model.
If updated AirPods are on track for this year or next, we should see numerous rumors in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Apple does its best to plug up leaks, but they’re inevitable.
AirPods Pro rumors put those of you in the hunt for new buds in a tricky position. While there are some great reasons to buy a new pair right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait. If you’re on the fence, we’ll try to help you make a decision in this guide.
Wait for Health Features
We haven't heard a whole lot about the third-generation AirPods Pro, but one thing we have heard is that Apple's working to deliver new health features in upcoming models.
Apple's said that it realizes the potential AirPods have in the health space so it should come as no surprise to learn that it's currently working on upgrades.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's planning to launch new health features for AirPods sometime in the next couple of years. Specifically, he says the company "intends to upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two."
Gurman notes that the AirPods already have a feature called Live Listen which can turn an iPhone or another device into a directional microphone. This can help you hear a conversation in noisy areas or even hear someone speaking across the room.
From Gurman's report:
"I believe Apple intends to upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two, with the ability to get hearing data of some sort. The AirPods have long had a feature called Live Listen that can boost audio from across a room, making the earbuds sort of like a hearing aid.
This, of course, isn’t FDA approved and isn’t meant to function as a hearing aid replacement. But given Apple’s goal to make health one of its next big initiatives, I wouldn’t be surprised if the AirPods do eventually take on those functions more officially. That’s something that would help tens of millions of people, if not more."
That would obviously be a huge upgrade for those with impaired hearing.
While these features could (and should) come to older models via software updates, Apple tends to keep some features exclusive to newer products. So don't be surprised if the AirPods Pro 3 have some exclusive health-related features.
While these upgrades aren't around the corner, it's certainly worth keeping in mind as you decide what to do about your next pair of earbuds.