4 Reasons to Wait for the AirPods Pro 3 & 3 Reasons Not To

Apple may launch a new pair of AirPods Pro though they may not be the AirPods Pro 3. In this guide we’ll take you through some reasons to consider waiting for the third-generation AirPods Pro and reasons you may want to pick up another set of buds before they arrive.

If you’re in the market for a new set of earbuds, you’ll definitely want to take a long look into Apple’s AirPods Pro. They are among the best wireless buds on the market and should definitely be on your shopping list if you want to upgrade in 2023.

Most people will be perfectly fine upgrading to a pair of AirPods 2, or even the previous generation, this year, but some might want to wait.

AirPods Pro 3 Rumors

We’ve heard a lot about upcoming Apple products, the rumored iPhone 15 and iPad Pro in particular, and we’ve also heard a little bit about Apple’s plans for its AirPods.

The company is reportedly working on a new AirPods Pro model for 2023 though there’s some confusion as to whether these are the AirPods Pro 3 or simply an upgraded version of the AirPods Pro 2.

At this stage it’s looking like the latter, though eventually the company should release a new AirPods Pro 3 to replace the current model.

If updated AirPods are on track for this year or next, we should see numerous rumors in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Apple does its best to plug up leaks, but they’re inevitable.

AirPods Pro rumors put those of you in the hunt for new buds in a tricky position. While there are some great reasons to buy a new pair right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait. If you’re on the fence, we’ll try to help you make a decision in this guide.