5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.2 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Ventura 13.2 update and the software brings a new feature, bug fixes, and security patches to Mac users.

The beta is over and macOS Ventura 13.2 is live for Macs that are compatible with Apple’s new operating system. The software serves as the company’s second milestone release for macOS Ventura.

If you’re still lingering on macOS Monterey or older, this is the version of macOS Ventura you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s latest operating system.

If you’re moving up from macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, macOS Ventura 13.2 will also deliver the features from macOS Ventura 13.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s latest macOS Ventura update for Mac.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions of macOS Ventura 13.2 update’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.2 Review

If you’re moving your Mac from macOS Ventura 13.1 to macOS Ventura 13.2 you’ll see a fairly large download. macOS Ventura 13.2’s download will be even bigger if you’re jumping up from macOS Monterey or older.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.2 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.2 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a few days now and here’s what we’ve noticed about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally at the moment.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Mail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.2 feels fast. Animations and transitions are crisp.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.1 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.2 on your Mac today.

macOS Ventura 13.2 Problems

macOS Ventura 13.2 went though Apple’s beta process, but problems have unsurprisingly slipped through the cracks into the final version.

While we haven’t noticed any major bugs or performance issues, some Mac users have. Some of these problems carried over from older software while others are brand new.

Right now we’re seeing complaints about Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Touch ID, various first and third-party applications, battery drain, and an assortment of other minor bugs.

If your Mac runs into bugs or performance issues while running the update, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS problems. If your Mac’s battery life has taken a hit, take a look at our solutions for macOS battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.2 Update: What’s New

macOS Ventura 13.2 is a milestone upgrade (x.x) which means it brings more than just bug fixes and security enhancements to the Mac. It has a new feature on board as well.

Here’s the full change log:

Features

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in.

Bug Fixes

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards.

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing.

In addition, the software comes with 22 security patches that will help protect your Mac and its data from harm. You can read more about the patches over on Apple’s security website.

Again, if you are moving up from software older than macOS Ventura 13.1, your macOS Ventura 13.2 update will be more substantial because it will bring features and fixes from the updates you skipped.

macOS Ventura 13.2 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Ventura 13.2 you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think that could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move back.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.2 or an older version of macOS, you may have to wait awhile for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes.

macOS Ventura 13.2 was the last known upgrade in Apple’s macOS Ventura pipeline and it’s unclear when the next version will roll out to Mac users.

We should see a new beta soon, likely macOS Ventura 13.3, so keep an eye out for new software as we push through the month.