5 Things to Know About the watchOS 10.6 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new watchOS 10.6 update for Apple Watch and the software’s currently in beta testing ahead of its release later this year.

watchOS 10.6 is a milestone upgrade, the sixth for the company’s watchOS 10 operating system. This means it may bring a mix of new features, enhancements, and fixes to compatible Apple Watch models.

As of right now, the software doesn’t have a release date. We expect watchOS 10.6 to stay in beta testing for several weeks while testers poke and prod it for issues.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major watchOS 10 update for Apple Watch.

In this guide we’ll take you through watchOS 10.6’s known changes, what you can expect from the watchOS 10.6 release date and time, information about the beta, and more.

watchOS 10.6 Beta

If you want to try the watchOS 10.6 update on your Apple Watch right now, you can do so. Apple’s pushed the watchOS 10.6 beta to developers.

Before you download the beta onto your device, be aware that Apple’s beta software is often buggy and it can hinder your Watch’s performance.

The software could have a negative impact on your core applications and the overall performance of your device. We don’t recommend using it as a daily driver.

You might able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple in a future update.

Apple’s currently on its first version of the watchOS 10.6 beta.

watchOS 10.6 Beta Problems

If you run into trouble with the watchOS 10.6 beta, here are a few resources that could help.

First, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. You’ll also want to check out the watchOS Reddit to see if users on their have a remedy for your issue.

If users there can’t help you, you can get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

watchOS 10.6 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed a watchOS 10.6 release date, but it should arrive in July.

watchOS 10.6 Release Time

As for the release time, watchOS 10.6 should arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. The same goes for new versions of the watchOS 10.6 beta.

Keep this in mind if you plan to install new versions of the beta, or the official version of watchOS 10.6, on your Apple Watch right away.

watchOS 10.6 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (watchOS x.x) typically bring a mix new features, enhancements, and fixes to Apple Watch devices.

Developers are digging through the watchOS 10.6 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything significant on board.

Apple may add, or subtract, from the update’s feature list as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.