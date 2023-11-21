9 Things to Know About Pi AI for iPhone

There are a lot of new AI tools out for iPhone users, but the Pi app sticks out. Here’s what iPhone users need to know about its features, problems, compatibility, and more.

If you’re looking for an AI tool to help you write out a text message before you send it, find the answer to a burning question, or even plan a career goal, the Pi app for iPhone might be just what you’re looking for.

What is Pi AI?

Pi is a personal assistant app for your iPhone, developed by Inflection AI.

The company describes it as your own personal, supportive companion you can rely on 24/7. The name Pi stands for “personal intelligence.”

The conversational AI app is designed to chat, assist, and support users. It will evolve as you interact with it and it learns more about you.

The company also notes that unlike some AI tools, Pi is designed to be “supportive and empathetic” to your daily needs.

Is the Pi AI App Free?

While some AI apps cost money upfront or require a subscription fee, Pi AI is completely free to use. There aren’t any hidden fees or in-app purchases. Inflection AI, the company behind Pi AI, has raised $1.5 billion from investors so far.

What Can Pi AI Do?

Pi is more than just a conversational chat bot. When you open the app for the first time, you’ll notice it can perform a wide array of functions.

Here’s what the app can do:

Help you vent

Learn about something new

Brainstorm ideas

Practice a big conversation for work or school

Relationship advice

Learn about climate change

Make a career plan

Weigh the pros and cons of decision

Work through a problem

Help you relax

Discover books, movies, and podcasts

Help motivate you

Help you write a text or email

Give gift advice

You can also use the app to journal, plan for your future, learn fun facts to share with friends, help you warn off anxiety, and help you get motivated.

Will My iPhone Work With Pi AI?

As of right now, Pi requires an iPhone running iOS 15.6 or later. In other words, it supports all modern iPhones, including older models like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7.

We tested the app on an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 12 Pro and we didn’t find any discernible differences between the two in terms of performance.

How to Use Pi AI

Using the Pi app on your iPhone is extremely easy.

Once you open it up, you’ll be greeted with a menu with potential prompts. You can use these to help jumpstart the conversation.

If you’d prefer to freelance, you can type whatever you want in the chat box, located at the bottom of the screen in the app.

In order to save your conversation history with Pi, you’ll want to create an account. You can use link the app to your Google account, Facebook account, Apple account, or simply your phone number.

Creating an account allows you to keep your chat history saved across all of your devices.

How to Talk to Pi AI

The Pi app comes with a unique feature that lets you use your voice to talk to the app rather than type everything out. Kind of like how you use your voice to talk with Siri.

Talking to Pi with your voice is extremely easy. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Pi app

In the text box, tap the bold phone icon in the bottom right corner

Give the app proper permissions

Tap the phone symbol and start talking

To stop using voice chat, tap the bold X symbol at the bottom of your iPhone’s screen

Much like Siri, you can change the voice of Pi if you don’t like the default option or you want to mix it up. Here’s how you change the voice:

Tap the icon in the upper right hand corner of the display

Tap Voice Settings

Tap a voice

There are currently six voice styles to choose from.

What is SupportPi?

Pi comes with another chat mode called SupportPi. In order to enable it, tap the chatbot’s text box and then tap the bold “Pi” icon. Tap on the “SupportPi” option which has a distinctive heart icon with wings.

The developer says in this mode, Pi becomes more empathetic. It will talk things through with you, offer you advice, and will become a sounding board to whatever it is on your mind.

The app’s regular chat mode is called “JustPi.”

How to Delete Pi AI Chat History

One drawback we’ve found is that there isn’t a simple way to delete your chat history. In order to delete your chat history with Pi, you need to delete your account.

How to Fix Pi App Problems

If you encounter a bug or issue with the Pi app, you’ll want to report the issue to the company. In order to do that, you’ll need to contact the developer at [email protected]. Do not use the “Give Feedback” option located in the app’s settings.

Before you report a bug, note that the app has limitations you should be aware of. The developer has outlined many of them on its website and they include:

Limited memory

Pi doesn’t always know what it can’t do

Pi doesn’t know what it doesn’t know

Limited learning ability from feedback

Limited non-English support

Limited mathematical abilities

Lack of specialized advice

If you’re experiencing performance issues with Pi, we recommend restarting your iPhone and see if that helps. You may also try reinstalling the application from the App Store to see if that helps.