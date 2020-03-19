Amazon FreeTime Unlimited: 8 Things to Know in 2020

With Amazon FreeTime Unlimited you can set your kids up with plenty of apps, books games, TV shows and even audiobooks that are all age-appropriate. This is what you need to know about Amazon FreeTime Unlimited before you sign up.

This is an affordable way to get kid-friendly content on almost any device with no in-app purchases and no ads. You can cancel FreeTime Unlimited at any time, which makes it an easy choice for summer or even just for your next road trip or vacation.

If you’re ready, here’s how to sign up for Amazon FreeTime Unlimited.

What is Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is a monthly subscription that includes kid-friendly apps, games, books, movies and TV shows that you can watch on almost any phone or tablet.

Unlike the games found in each App Store, FreeTime Unlimited is curated to be age-appropriate and there are no ads or in-app purchases so you don’t have to worry about your kid asking for money to spend in the app or seeing an inappropriate ad.

The entire point of FreeTime Unlimited is to give parents an easy way to know what their kid is doing on a tablet or a phone. The content is broken down by age with content for 3-5-year-olds, 6-8-year-olds and 9-12-year-olds.

This is not included with Amazon Prime, but it is cheaper if you have a Prime membership.

What is Included With FreeTime Unlimited

With a FreeTime Unlimited subscription, your kids get access to the following categories,

Kid-friendly books

Kid appropriate movies and TV shows

Educational apps

Kid-friendly games

Audiobooks

The content is all from favorites including Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, PBS Kids, and Cartoon Network — so your kids will enjoy the content.

You can set time limits, age filters, set up profiles and block games or cartoons until your kid completes an educational activity.

How Much is Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is $2.99 a month if you are a Prime Member or $4.99 a month if you aren’t one. That’s for a single membership, but you can get a family membership for up to 4 kids and there is an option to pay an annual fee.

FreeTime Unlimited Single Child Family (up to 4) Monthly $4.99 $9.99 Monthly with Prime $2.99 $7.99 Annual Prepaid – $119.00 Annual Prepaid with Prime – $83.00

While this isn’t included with Prime, you save a decent amount when you are a Prime subscriber, so it may be worth checking out. You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to see all of the benefits.

One year is included free with the Fire Kids Edition tablet, plus that tablet includes a replacement if kids break it, no questions asked.

What Devices Work with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited?

While you might think that this is only for the Amazon Fire Tablet, but it is available on almost any device.

You can use Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with Fire Tablets, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets as well as Echo devices. Kids can use the Kindle to read ebooks as well.

There is no app for Apple TV or smart TVs, so this is primarily for use on mobile devices.

How Many Kids Can Use FreeTime Unlimited at Once?

If you buy the standard plan, it is for one child, but you can choose the family plan that works on up to four kids. If you have more than four kids, you can check into a second family membership.

Using FreeTime Unlimited on an AirPlane or Offline

FreeTime Unlimited works offline, so you can download much of the content to use on a road trip or on a plane.

This is especially useful for the movies and TV shows that you can now load up commercial-free and your kids can watch on the go without using your data plan.

Is Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Worth It?

Overall Amazon FreeTime Unlimited reviews are good with many parents appreciating the service and the content. Many of the complaints on Amazon came from the renewal process after switching from a free year that comes with a Kids Edition Fire Tablet.

The biggest catch will be if this has the content that your kids are interested in, and planning ahead for offline travel.

For the price of a cup of coffee, or a day’s worth of in-app purchases in most games, you get loads of age appropriate content with no ads and no additional in app purchases. This is a lot of value and worth a free trial on Amazon to see if your kids like it.

How to Cancel FreeTime Unlimited

While you can get a one year version there is no commitment with the monthly plans, so you can cancel at any time.

To cancel FreeTime Unlimited, you can go to parents.amazon.com or contact Amazon for help.