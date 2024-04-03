App Store, Arcade, Apple TV+ & More Are Down

It’s not just you. A wide range of Apple services including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Podcasts, are currently suffering from a widespread outage.

A huge list of Apple services are currently fully or partially down impacting customers in the United States and countries around the world.

The company’s System Status page currently lists the following services as either experiencing an outage (red) or having issues (yellow):

App Store

Mac App Store

Apple Arcade

Apple Books

Apple Fitness+

Apple Music

Apple Podcasts

Apple Sports

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV+

App Store Connect

Apple Podcasts Connect

TestFlight

Other important services like iCloud, iOS Device Activation Maps, News, and Sign In with Apple currently remain online.

Apple hasn’t acknowledged the problem so it’s unclear how long it will take the company to bring all these services back to normal.

We’ve been able to access some functions from some of the services experiencing an outage or issues while others we’ve spoken to cannot.