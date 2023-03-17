Get the Apple Pencil 2 for Just $89

If you’re in the market for an Apple Pencil 2, Amazon’s offering an amazing deal that takes $40 off the regular price.

Normally, the Apple Pencil 2 is $129, but the current deal at Amazon drops the price to $89. This represents the retailer’s best ever price for the popular accessory.

The device is currently in stock and shows a March 19th delivery date. Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of free two-day delivery.

To take advantage of this deal, simply visit Amazon and add the device to your cart. The discount should be applied automatically at checkout, you don’t need to enter any promo codes or coupons. The offer is valid for a limited time only though it’s unclear when the offer will end.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and newer), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and newer), iPad Air 5, iPad Air 4, and iPad mini 6.