Apple Releases iPadOS 17.5.1, Here’s Why You Should Update

Apple’s released a new iPadOS 17.5.1 update for iPad and the software brings a fix for a serious issue that popped up after the release of iPadOS 17.5 last week.

iPadOS 17.5.1 is the newest software upgrade for iPad’s compatible with iPadOS 17. It carries build number 21F90 and the software is available to download right now by going into Settings > General > Software Update.

The firmware is a point upgrade and much smaller than iPadOS 17.5. However, it’s still an important upgrade for iPad users and here’s why.

Apple says the update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.

This is a bug that popped up on both iPhone and iPad earlier this month and this update resolves the issue. It appears it was a database corruption.

iPad users who ran into this problem should update immediately and those who want to prevent the problem from occcuring should do the same.

Apple’s also released iOS 17.5.1 for iPhone which addresses the same issue.