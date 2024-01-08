Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s confirmed key information about its new Apple Vision Pro spatial computer and the device will go on sale soon. We’ve been getting a lot of questions about pre-orders and we’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

The company’s finally confirmed the Apple Vision Pro release date and, as expected, it will land in early February in the United States.

Those interested in buying the expensive device will be able to purchase it before that. Apple will host a pre-order period ahead of the device’s official launch.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about Apple Vision Pro pre-orders as we push into January toward the device’s highly anticipated release date.

Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Date

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders will begin on Friday, January 19th.

This is for the 256GB model which starts at a whopping $3,499 in the United States. We expect Apple to add additional storage options down the road.

The Apple Vision Pro pre-order period will stretch from the morning of January 19th to February 2nd. February 2nd is the day the device will arrive in physical retail locations.

There’s a very good chance we see shipping delays impact pre-orders. If you have your heart set on Apple’s new device, you may want to put in a pre-order ASAP.

Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Time

In recent years, Apple and its partners have opened up pre-orders for new devices at 5AM Pacific and that’s exactly what Apple’s confirmed for the Apple Vision Pro’s pre-order time.

If you live on the west coast, and you want to buy an Apple Vision Pro the second pre-orders open up, you’ll need to wake up early. Of course, waking up early won’t guarantee you a delivery on February 2nd, but it gives you the best chance.

Where to Buy the Apple Vision Pro

Once Apple Vision Pro pre-orders start, you’ll be able to buy the device at the U.S. Apple Store online. It’s unclear if retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will make the device available on January 19th.

As we’ve noted many times in the past, the Apple Store app is often the quickest, and easiest, way to pre-order a new device from Apple.

The app is free to download and it lets you buy the Apple Vision Pro the same way you would through Apple’s website.