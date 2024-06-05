It’s Not Just You: Apple Weather App Down

Apple’s popular Weather app is currently down for many iOS and macOS users even though it’s listed as “Available” on the company’s System Status page.

Over the past hour or so we’ve seen numerous complaints about Apple’s Weather app either failing to load data or data taking longer than normal to populate.

On our devices, the app is completely down. On iPhone, the Weather widget says “Weather Unavailable.” There’s no data listed in the app itself either.

And while some users have seen the weather load properly after 30 seconds or so, that’s not the case for us. It doesn’t load at all.

The Weather app for macOS is in a similar boat and it isn’t showing weather for any selected cities.

Apple updated its System Status page saying an outage started at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time and the Weather app may be slow or unavailable.

The company generally gets outages under control relatively quickly so we don’t expect the outage to last much longer.