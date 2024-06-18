New Apple Website Can Help You Find the Perfect Mac

Apple’s launched a new ‘Help Me Choose’ website to help customers find the perfect Mac for their needs and budget.

The new site is prominently featured on the company’s Mac portion of its website. Scroll down from the top of the page and click the blue “Get Started” button underneath Help Me Choose.

Customers can also find it under the “Compare Mac” option under the Mac tab.

Once there, customers will go through a series of questions in an effort to find a device that meets their needs. Apple’s algorithm then takes the responses into account and makes some recommendations.

First, Apple asks what a customer will use the Mac for. Options include Essentials, Work, Education, and Creative Hobbies. You can select one or all of them.

From there, users will be asked to go a little deeper. Apple will ask about day-to-day essentials, things a user does at work, studies, and how the user gets creative outside of work.

Finally, it asks users where they will use their Mac, if the user will plug in accessories, and a potential budget.

Once finished, the algorithm will work its magic based on the responses given and present customers with several different options to choose from.

It’s not limited to just base models either. It will also show users potential memory or storage upgrades that might interest them.