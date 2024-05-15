Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Which Edition You Should Buy

The next Assassin’s Creed game is up for pre-order right now and we want to help you pick the right version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for your interest level and budget.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, formerly known as Assassin’s Creed Code Red, will take players to feudal Japan. It will put you into the shoes of samurai Yasuke or assassin Naoe. Each has a different play style.

The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows, and silicon Mac models on November 15th. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed.

Now that it has a name and a release date, retailers are selling the game and there are currently four Assassin’s Creed Mirage editions up for pre-order.

Many people are trying to decide if the game is worth a pre-order. If you do decide to buy a copy, you’ll be faced with a decision: Buy the standard version of the game, the Gold edition, the Ultimate edition, or spend a bunch of money on the Collector’s edition.

In this guide we’ll take you through each version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and help you decide which version is the right one for you.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard edition is the most basic version of the game. It’s also the cheapest format for all platforms.

Pre-ordering a copy of the Standard edition for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Windows will cost you $69.99 right now.

We could see some deals emerge in the buildup to the game’s release so make sure you shop around before you commit to buying a copy.

In addition to a copy of the game, pre-ordering any version of the game will net you a bonus quest. The quest is called Thrown to the Dogs. It’s unclear how long it is.

Amazon has an exclusive pre-order bonus dubbed Sekiryu Character Pack and it includes gear and weapon sets for Naoe, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.

This is the most basic version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and it’s probably the version most people should buy. This is who should buy the Standard edition:

Causal Assassin’s Creed fans or newcomers to the series.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a single-player action-adventure game.

You can buy this version at retailers like Amazon.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition

If you’re a huge Assassin’s Creed fan and don’t mind paying a little extra, think about buying the Gold edition for your platform of choice.

The Gold edition is $109.99 without a deal and it nets you the game, the pre-order bonus, an early release date and more. Here’s what it includes:

Three days early access.

Season Pass (The Assassin’s Creed Shadows Season Pass includes a bonus quest on day one with additional unlockable content as well as two upcoming expansions.)

So who should spend the extra money on the Gold edition?

Huge Assassin’s Creed fans.

People who want to play ASAP.

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in the game.

You can find the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold edition at retailers like Amazon.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition

There’s also the Ultimate edition which is similar to the Gold edition except it comes with the Ultimate Pack and a steeper price point.

The Ultimate Pack includes the following items:

The Sekiryu Character Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.

The Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league.

Five skill points.

The Red Dragon filter in Photo mode.

Instead of $109.99, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate edition is $129.99 without any kind of a deal. So who should opt for this bundle?

Huge Assassin’s Creed fans.

People who want to play ASAP.

People who want a head start ranking up their character.

People who really like to customize their characters and items.

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition

And finally, for the biggest fans of Assassin’s Creed and collectors, there’s an expensive Collector’s edition up for pre-order. If you thought $129.99 was a lot, this bundle is a whopping $279.99.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s edition includes everything from the Ultimate edition along with a bunch of additional extras:

Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue

Unique Steelbook case

Collector’s art book (84 pages)

Life-sized Naoe’s katana tsuba

World map

Creed wall scroll

2 sumi-e lithographs

Ubisoft says the Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order at participating retailers in limited quantities. It recommends checking availability with your local retailer.

It’s currently available at GameStop.