AT&T Launches New Tablet for Kids

Parents in the market for a tablet that’s safe for kids should take note of the new device AT&T launched today.

AT&T’s new device is called amiGO Jr. Tab and the carrier touts it as its first kid’s tablet. While tablets like Apple’s iPad have parental controls, the amiGO Jr. Tab was made specifically for children.

The carrier says the tablet “offers a solution with its accompanying app that allows parents to control safe browsing, playtime limits, location monitoring, communication and more all easily controlled remotely on one app.”

AT&T says the amiGO Jr. Tab is the first of many products it plans to bring to market for families and their growing connectivity needs.

So what’s so special about the amiGO Jr. Tab? First off, it’s cheap. The device, which goes on sale on April 18th, retails for $165.99. That’s a whole lot cheaper than many other tablets on the market.

amiGO Jr. Tab Key Features

In addition to the cheap price point, here are the amiGO Jr. Tab’s key features:

Safe browsing, playtime limits, location monitoring, and more all easily controlled remotely in one place with the AT&T amiGO app.

Secure messaging, voice calls and video calling with parent-approved contacts through the AT&T amiGO platform.

Lightweight design with built-in Eye Care mode to filter out harmful blue light and included protective case with kickstand.

Teacher approved apps, games, and videos that spark hands on creativity and play from Google Kids Space, at no additional cost.

The carrier says customers can add the tablet to their AT&T wireless plan for data on the go.

AT&T will sell the amiGO Jr. Tab in select stores so if you’re interested, you may want to call ahead and see if your local store has it stocked.