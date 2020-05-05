Best 2020 MacBook Pro Deals

You can already save $100+ on the latest model with these 2020 MacBook Pro deals. Apple just announced a new MacBook Pro 13-inch this week, and there are already two deals worth checking out in May 2020.

We will likely see wider deals in the coming weeks and into June, but if you are a student, or if you can wait a week or so for delivery you can save $100 right now from Apple and Expercom.

Apple announced three MacBook Pro 13-inch models for 2020, but the biggest changes come to the $1,799 model which gets a new 10th Gen Intel Core i processor and faster RAM, neither of which are available on the cheaper models. The great news is that you can save on all of the models right now.

Students, teachers, and education staff can save $100 on all models when shopping through the Apple Education Store. When you shop through this store, you are buying directly from Apple and saving $100 on all the models. This breaks the pricing down to;

1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor, 256GB Storage 8GB RAM – $1,199

1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor, 3.9GHz 512GB Storage 8GB RAM – $1,499

2.0GHz 10th Gen Quad-Core Processor, 512GB Storage 16GB RAM – $1,699

To get this discount you can also be the parent of a college student or a homeschool teacher of all grade levels. You can add AppleCare and you can choose various additional configuration options if you need more storage or memory.

Expercom is an authorized Apple reseller that is offering up to $100 off the 2020 MacBook Pro right now. This is a legitimate source for a MacBook Pro and you can still add AppleCare and get support directly from Apple.

Click here to check out the full lineup from the entry-level to a well spec’d model with 1TB of storage. The savings vary based on the configuration and price.