Best AirTag Alternatives (2024)

Apple’s AirTag is a great tracker, but the accessory only work with Apple devices. If you have an Android phone, or you just want to explore other options, there are a number of AirTag alternatives out there.

Do AirTags Work With Android?

We often get asked if an AirTag works with Android devices. The answer, unfortunately, is no. They do not work with Android and you need an Apple device with an Apple ID to utilize one.

That means Android users need to find an alternative. iPhone owners may also want to check out AirTag alternatives to see if there is a better fit.

There are quite a few AirTag alternatives out there, but here are a few of the best available.

Tile Pro

If you’ve been hunting around for a tracker, you’ve probably seen the name Tile. Tile’s devices are probably the most popular AirTag alternatives.

We recommend the Tile Pro (2022). Like the AirTag, the Tile Pro is great for tracking keys, electronics, or luggage. It has a range up to 400 feet, the battery will last up to a year (same as the AirTag), and it’s also water-resistant (IP67).

Unlike the AirTag, Tile Pro is compatible with both iOS and Android which makes it more versatile. It also works with Alexa and Google Smart Home.

You can buy the Tile Pro at retailers like Amazon.

Chipolo One

Chipolo’s One is another excellent option if you want a tracker that works with iOS and Android devices. It’s compatible with both.

The Chipolo One Spot comes in a variety of colors, a loud ringer, and it also comes with a 2-year replaceable coin battery. One downside is that its range is only 200 feet.

You can find it at retailers like Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device, you might opt for the Galaxy Smart Tag 2. It’s designed to work with Galaxy phones and tablets equipped with the latest version of Samsung’s SmartThings app.

It can stay powered for up to 500 days, which is an extremely long shelf life, and it’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant which makes it perfect for the outside world.

You can buy the Galaxy Smart Tag 2 at retailers like Amazon.