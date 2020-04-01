Android
Best Android Phones Under $100 (2020)
These are the best cheap Android phones under $100 available in 2020. Lately, phones have reached an all-time high in terms of pricing, but also extreme lows. Luckily, spending over $800 isn’t your only option. If you’re on a tight budget but still want a good device, these cheap Android phones are for you.
In the past, we’ve detailed cheap Android smartphones, but getting under $100 is no easy task. That said, we found a few great options from Motorola, Nokia, and even small screen phones worth recommending.
Not all buyers need a high-end smartphone, want to sign a 2-year contract or can fork out $35 a month, especially in these uncertain times. You’ll be happy to know some Android phones come in under $100, and they aren’t terrible Chinese devices either. These are capable phones that deliver a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.
Over the past few years, a lot of cheap Android smartphones have arrived. It’s a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. Motorola continues to lead the market with some of the best price/performance phones, but the competition is getting better and better. Especially from Nokia. As a result, you have options under $65.
Check out our recommendations list, then read on for more details and links to buy these phones in the slideshow below.
Best Android Phones Under $100
- Moto E5 Play
- UMIDIGI A3S
- Nokia 3.1 Plus
- Alcatel 1X
- LG Harmony
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- LG Tribute Dynasty
- Coolpad Legacy
Many budget Android phones sold by small carriers or unlocked on Amazon (or from China) don’t offer a good experience. They run outdated software or are typically awful devices. And while our list doesn’t guarantee a Galaxy S10 or Google Pixel 3 type experience, it’s more than enough for most. These are newer phones with up-to-date software and security.
Considering the budget, these smartphones actually have a lot to offer. They are cheap devices that are actually worth the money. Of course, everyone has different needs, wants, and preferences. Not to mention you might be tied to a certain network, which is why we cover as many options as possible from Verizon to Cricket. These are the best phones available for $100 or less. Then, if you save a little more, here are some phones around $200.
Moto E5 Play
The Moto G is an icon in the budget phone market and continues to top our lists. However, when you're looking to spend less than $100, the Moto E-series is perfect. Originally we had the Moto E4 here, but the newer Moto E5 Play is your best bang for the buck. And yes, it works on all carriers including Verizon.
The Moto E5 Play is an impressive device for the price. You get a nice 5.2-inch HD screen, a fast fingerprint scanner, splash-resistance, expandable storage, and stock Android. Inside there's a quad-core Snapdragon processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a MicroSD slot for expansion up to 128GB. They even have a Moto E5 GO model.
You'll also enjoy a decent 8MP camera, 2,800 mAh battery with fast charging and just an overall good experience. It's like a cheaper Moto G5.
This is technically a $125 phone, but you get it from Amazon or carriers for a lot less. Under $60 in some cases.
You can even get the E5 Plus from MetroPCS for $49. Or, get the newer Moto E6 for $99 at Best Buy.
8 Comments
Leave a Reply
Wizard Prang
09/17/2016 at 1:57 pm
Which ones, if any, will work with Verizon?
Cory Gunther
01/31/2019 at 12:41 pm
They just released the Nokia 2 on Verizon for $69. Get it!
parth rathod
08/17/2017 at 9:38 am
hey
good list, as i am also using MOTO G play i can recommend that it would be good device
but good work
thank you
Plum Bob
10/28/2018 at 6:35 pm
Um, the galaxy j7 is NOT under $100, it’s actually $219.99!!
Jpswain
07/20/2019 at 2:20 pm
J7 Crown is available at Walmart Tracphone unlocked for $99
Jpswain
07/20/2019 at 2:23 pm
J7 Crown at Walmart in unlocked Tracphone no contact required
SD
07/25/2019 at 5:31 pm
If your looking for the Best smart phone under $100. The Umidigi A3 is hands down (There really is no comparison) a better phone for $80.00 on Amazon.
china_expert
08/29/2019 at 2:13 am
Coolpad? Why?