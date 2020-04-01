Best Android Phones Under $100 (2020)

These are the best cheap Android phones under $100 available in 2020. Lately, phones have reached an all-time high in terms of pricing, but also extreme lows. Luckily, spending over $800 isn’t your only option. If you’re on a tight budget but still want a good device, these cheap Android phones are for you.

In the past, we’ve detailed cheap Android smartphones, but getting under $100 is no easy task. That said, we found a few great options from Motorola, Nokia, and even small screen phones worth recommending.

Not all buyers need a high-end smartphone, want to sign a 2-year contract or can fork out $35 a month, especially in these uncertain times. You’ll be happy to know some Android phones come in under $100, and they aren’t terrible Chinese devices either. These are capable phones that deliver a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Over the past few years, a lot of cheap Android smartphones have arrived. It’s a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. Motorola continues to lead the market with some of the best price/performance phones, but the competition is getting better and better. Especially from Nokia. As a result, you have options under $65.

Check out our recommendations list, then read on for more details and links to buy these phones in the slideshow below.

Best Android Phones Under $100

Moto E5 Play

UMIDIGI A3S

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Alcatel 1X

LG Harmony

Samsung Galaxy A10e

LG Tribute Dynasty

Coolpad Legacy

Many budget Android phones sold by small carriers or unlocked on Amazon (or from China) don’t offer a good experience. They run outdated software or are typically awful devices. And while our list doesn’t guarantee a Galaxy S10 or Google Pixel 3 type experience, it’s more than enough for most. These are newer phones with up-to-date software and security.

Considering the budget, these smartphones actually have a lot to offer. They are cheap devices that are actually worth the money. Of course, everyone has different needs, wants, and preferences. Not to mention you might be tied to a certain network, which is why we cover as many options as possible from Verizon to Cricket. These are the best phones available for $100 or less. Then, if you save a little more, here are some phones around $200.