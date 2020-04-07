Best Chromebooks from $100 to $150

Here are the best Chromebooks under $100 and under $150. These are not always the latest models, but they are good if you need a budget Chromebook to get your kid online for remote learning.

In 2020 many parents are finding that their kids aren’t able to use an Amazon tablet for school or for connecting with friends.

If you are looking for a Chromebook that is affordable and still usable, here is a look at the best options you can find under $150. Several of the options are under $100.

Keep in mind that many of these are renewed or refurbished and come with shorter warranties, but if you get Amazon Renewed or Geeksquad Certified, you are getting something that comes with a guarantee.

These are older models, but they will work for your kids. If you have a bigger budget check out this roundup.

The Acer C720-2844 is an Amazon Renewed model with an Intel Celeron 2955U processor, 4GB RAM, and a 16GB SSD.

You get an 11.6-inch display with a 1,366 x 768 resolution, which is plenty for a screen this size at this price. The average battery life is 8.5 hours according to Amazon, but you should probably plan on having your kid plug in before then.

This is Amazon Renewed, so you get a 90 Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

We recommend the 4GB RAM version that is $130 on Amazon, but you can also get a 2GB RAM version for $118.

The Dell Chromebook 3120 is a nice option that is available as Amazon Renewed or as a Used option.

This Chromebook uses an Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 16GB SSD. The battery life is rated at five hours, so kids will need to plug in during the day.

At $100, the Amazon Renewed option is a great value, but you can save more if you buy a used version, but for most buyers, the Amazon Renewed option is the best choice.

Buy Amazon Renewed for $119 or Used for $100 on Amazon.

The Dell Chromebook 11 uses an Intel Celeron 2955U processor, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD. You can expect up to eight hours of battery life. This includes an 11.6-inch display with a 1,366 x 768 resolution.

The biggest thing to keep in mind with this model is that it is used, not Amazon Renewed, so you will need to check it out right after you get it. If you get a unit that is dead on arrival or damaged, you can return it.

$80 on Amazon through Sellers

The Acer Chromebook C740 is a nice Chromebook option with an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, and a 16GB SSD.

This includes an 11.6-inch display with a 1,366 x 768 resolution and you can expect up to nine hours of battery life.

$109 at Best Buy