Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ Screen Protectors

In this guide we’ve gathered a list of the best Galaxy S20 Plus screen protectors worth buying right now. That way you can have one ready the day your phone arrives. Samsung’s big new phone comes with a plastic screen protector out of the box, but you’ll definitely want a better one.

So, we found a few excellent Galaxy S20+ screen protectors whether that’s durable tempered glass, cheap films, or other options worth considering to keep your phone safe.

Best Galaxy S20 Plus Screen Protectors (2020)

Whitestone Dome Glass UV 2 Pack – $60

Spigen NeoFlex Film 2 Pack – $9

Olixar Case-friendly Tempered Glass – $20

LK Flex Film Protector 3 Pack – $10

Venoro 3D Tempered Glass Protector 2 Pack – $18

Alinsea Tempered Glass 2 Pack – $15

1. Whitestone Dome Glass UV 2-Pack

$60 at Amazon

Our recommendation and best Galaxy S20+ tempered glass comes from Whitestone, who’s Dome Glass is some of the best on the market. It’s expensive, but you’ll want to protect that expensive phone. This has tough, scratch and shatter-resistant glass that installs quickly with a UV light install kit and tray. This ensures a perfect bubble-free install so the in-display fingerprint scanner continues to work perfectly. And, you’re getting two so you have a backup.

2. Spigen NeoFlex Film 2-Pack

$9 at Amazon

While tempered glass is more durable, film protectors are cheap and very easy to install. Plus, sometimes they fit the curved screen better. The Spigen NeoFlex is a case-friendly flexible TPU film that’s super durable and will great even if you use a case. Give these a try!

3. Olixar Case-friendly Tempered Glass

$20 at Amazon

Our next Galaxy S20+ tempered glass protector comes from Olixar. This case-friendly option is designed to work with a case, so it won’t pull it up and ruin your protection. The black border will blend in nicely with your device, but keep in mind that this glass has a circular cutout in the bottom so the fingerprint scanner will still work.

4. LK Flex Film Protector 3-Pack

$10 at Amazon

Lightning Knight offers a three-pack of cheap and flexible TPU film protectors that offer full-screen coverage from top to bottom. We like that the front-camera cutout is open-ended, and not a circle, which allows for dust and debris to escape instead of build-up on your screen. Plus, you get three of them so you have extras in case you mess up the first install.

5. Venoro 3D Tempered Glass Protector 2-Pack

$18 at Amazon

If you want a strong tempered glass but can’t afford the Whitestone Dome, try the all-new Venoro 3D glass UV kit for the Galaxy S20 Plus. The protector works with the S20+’s in-display fingerprint sensor and promises a bubble-free installation using a UV light kit and UV glue. Don’t worry though, as it’s still removable if you ever break it and need to use the 2nd one in the kit. This is honestly one of the best options for your phone.

6. Alinsea Tempered Glass 2-Pack

$15 at Amazon

Those that don’t want to bother with UV lights or all that crazy stuff but still want a tough chemically strengthened and tempered glass screen protector will want to try this one from Alinsea. They guarantee it’ll work with the fingerprint scanner, and this 3D curved glass is tough, thin, and easy to install. Plus, the curved edges of the glass make it case-friendly too. This is another solid yet affordable way to keep your Galaxy S20+ screen in perfect condition.

Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to update this list of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus screen protectors as more become available.