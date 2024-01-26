12 Best Home Robots You Can Buy Now

As we push into 2024, robots for the home and office are not only becoming more commonplace, they’re also becoming more affordable.

From robot lawnmowers, to smart cleaning assistants, to home security systems, these automated devices can help you save time and free up your schedule so you can enjoy the finer things in life.

We’ve been using robots in our homes for many years. And while they take some getting used to, we’ve found them to be trusty companions and dutiful helpers.

If you’re just getting into consumer robotics, you’re looking for a gift, or you’re simply looking to upgrade, we want to help you find a robot that fits your needs and budget.

While we didn’t list any robot bartenders or chefs in this guide (those do exist, but they’re currently aimed at businesses rather than households), we’ve listed a wide range of devices that could help improve your life or someone else’s.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best robots you can buy in 2024.

Grillbot

If you love to grill, or if you have a friend or family member who does, look no further than the Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot.

If you grill a lot, residue will continually start to build up on and around your grill. It can be time-consuming to scrub it all away, and that’s where the Grillbot comes in.

The Grillbot is an extremely handy tool that takes all the hard work out of cleaning the grates on a BBQ. The device features three strong brass brushes that rotate to scrape the burnt-on residue off of grill grates.

It’s extremely easy to use. Simply turn it on, close the grill cover, and let it go to work. It will sound an alarm once the job’s finished.

It comes with a rechargeable battery, so you don’t need to spend additional money, and its brushes are also dishwasher safe, which means it’s easy to clean.

Perhaps best of all, it’s extremely affordable. You can find it at retailers like Amazon for right around $140.

Litter-Robot

If you have a cat and are sick and tired of cleaning its litter box, the Litter-Robot could be a life and time-saver.

In a nutshell, the Litter-Robot is a self-cleaning litter box. It automatically separates your cat’s waste from the clean litter and deposits it into a waste drawer that’s easy to take out.

It also comes with odor control via an odor-absorbing carbon filter, which will cut down on the smell inside your house. Something your guests will surely appreciate.

Of course, the Litter-Box can do more than that. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, and you can connect it to your phone to get notifications when the waste drawer is full.

You can also start a clean cycle remotely and view all of its usage statistics to monitor your cat’s health habits.

The Litter-Box comes in several forms. The Litter-Box 4 is the latest build, and you can find them for sale at retailers like Amazon.

Roomba

Home cleaning robots are among the most popular consumer robots, and iRobot’s Roomba is probably the most well-known.

If you haven’t been following along in recent years, Roomba’s have come a long way. Not only can they pick up dust, pet fur, and other gunk off the ground, they can also mop your floor.

Like many robot cleaners, you can connect the Roomba to your phone to set up customized cleaning and have your house look spotless in no time at all.

You can find an assortment of Roomba models at various price points over at Amazon. Before you buy, make sure you run down the feature list. Older and cheaper models don’t come with the latest features.

RoboRock

The Roomba’s main competitor is the Roborock series of robot cleaners. Like the Roomba, they will help you keep a clean and orderly house.

Newer models like the Roborock S9+ feature an all-in-one docking system that automatically completes the mop washing and drying process, preventing mold.

It can also self-empty its large dust bag which can hold for up to 7 weeks of dust.

There are a ton of different Roborock models at various price points, so make sure you dig in and find the model and price that best suits your needs.

You can find them for sale on sites like Amazon.

Amazon Astro

If you’re interested in a home monitoring robot, Amazon’s Astro might be up your alley.

The Astro is a household robot that will keep an eye on everything in your house. This is useful if you’re gone a lot on business or you simply want to keep tabs on your house while you’re out at dinner or a show.

You can use the Astro app to get a live feed of your house, tell the robot to check specific places in your home, and get alerts when the robot detects something unusual.

That’s not all. Astro can play music, podcasts, and shows, it can bring snacks (it has a Ziploc attachment), and you can also use it to make calls or set reminders with Alexa.

There are some caveats you should be aware of. Astro cannot go up stairs, it’s not compatible with curved edges, sunken areas, flooring transitions greater than 1.375”/3.5cm, and black glossy floors. It only works in homes up to 3,500 sq ft.

It’s also available by invitation only right now, meaning you can’t just go to Amazon and buy one. To request an invite, head to Amazon.

Note: Amazon does have an Astro for business, which is available to buy right now.

Ring Always Home Cam

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, also has a home security robot called Always Home Cam. And like the Astro, it’s only available by invitation only right now.

The Always Home Cam is quite different than Astro in that it’s a flying indoor security camera for your home. Yup, it’s a robot that flies around via custom flight paths.

In addition to giving you a unique birds-eye view of your home, you can monitor your residence via 1440×1440 HD video. The device also has a built-in LED that will automatically light up the path when recording at night or in dim environments.

If you have a Ring Alarm, the Always Home Cam will automatically swoop in if the sensors or motion detectors are triggered.

If you’re interested in buying the Ring Always Home Cam, you can learn more over at Amazon.

Moorebot Scout Robot

While we’re on the security theme, here’s another home security robot. Only this one is available to purchase right now.

The Moorebot Scout Robot is an inexpensive device that can help you keep tabs on your house while you’re there or while you’re away.

It’s a small robot that features an HD camera that can be accessed remotely from a device. It doesn’t have a blind spot, giving you a great field of view when watching over pets or valuables.

It’s worth noting that the Scout Robot is an open-source ROS robotic development platform. This means it will gradually gain new features as developers get to work on AI advancements.

You can find the Scout Bot at retailers like Amazon.

Husqvarna Automower 450XH

Tired of mowing the lawn? Tired of getting yelled at for not mowing the lawn? Well, the Husqvarna Automower 450XH might just be the robot for you.

It’s not cheap, it’s in fact really expensive, but the Husqvarna Automower 450XH is perfect for those who want to mow the lawn at the push of a button.

The device comes with smart features like scheduling, easily adjustable settings, and the ability to track location. You can also check its progress right from your smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home device.

It’s weatherproof, which means you can send it out in the rain, and it can cover an area capacity of 1,430 square feet per hour, which the company says works for lawns of up to 0.8 acre.

If you’re tired of mowing, check out the Husqvarna Automower 450XH over Amazon.

Vector Robot by Anki

If you’re looking for more a companion for your house and kids, the Vector Robot by Anki (Anki was acquired by Digital Dream Labs) is worthy of your attention.

The Vector Robot is powered by AI and Alexa and it can fulfill a variety of tasks. It can answer questions you ask it, it can take photos, it can time your dinner if you need it to, it can show you the weather, and it even has facial recognition.

It’s also worth noting that Vector will only get better over time. It’s an updating platform which means it’s cloud connected via Wi-Fi. This means the device is always learning and updating with new skills and features.

It’s not sold directly from Amazon, but you can find it on Amazon via trusted resellers who are selling it new.

Eilik

Eilik is another companion robot that is perfect for kids and adults who crave entertainment beyond the television or an iPad.

The robot features a wide range of emotions and animations, making it far more interactive than some of the robots on our list. For instance, the device’s head, belly, and back each trigger different emotions and movements.

If the Eilik meets another Eilik and they connect to each other, they will chat, play, and yes, fight. The device also features mini-games to keep you occupied.

What’s nice is the Eilik doesn’t require a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection to work. You can just power it on and use it normally.

That being said, it delivers frequent firmware updates, and the company adds new interactive content, which means the device has staying power.

If you’re interested in buying one for yourself or your kids, you can find it at Amazon.

mBot Ranger

And finally, we wanted to include a robot for STEM learning and the mBot Ranger is one of the best options out there.

The mBot Ranger is a 3-in-1 robot that’s educational and programmable. It’s perfect for kids who are interested in coding and robotics.

It comes in three forms. There’s a Land Raider tank that can be used in all terrains. There’s a Nervous Bird self-balancing robot that can tremble to keep itself balanced. And there’s a Dashing Raptor racing car with three wheels.

In order to control the kit, you’ll need to download the Makeblock app. The company also offers its mBlock 5 Programming app which is a scratch block-based programming system.

You can find the mBot Ranger at Amazon.