Best MacBook Air Cases, Sleeves & Skins in 2020

Here are the best MacBook Air cases, covers, and skins to protect your new MacBook Air Retina. This will keep your MacBook Air free from scratches, safe from small drops and looking like new.

Adding a beautiful MacBook Air skin can transform the style of your new laptop, giving you more choices than the silver, space gray and gold options that Apple offers.

You can protect your new MacBook Air Retina for as little as $25, or as much as $179, depending on how much protection and how much style you want. I personally put a skin on my MacBook and then use a sleeve or a great laptop bag to keep it safe when I am mobile.

Why You Can Trust Me: I am a laptop bag, sleeve, and skin torture tester. I’ve been abusing and using bags and skins for almost a decade. I know what makes a good skin, sleeve or case and what can completely ruin the experience.

Best MacBook Air Cases, Skins & Sleeves

These are the best sleeves, cases, covers, and skins that you can buy for the new MacBook Air with Retina Display. You can use this to protect your laptop and keep it looking like new.

SFbags Suede Sleeve – $29 at SFbags

The Suede Sleeve for the MacBook Air Retina is a super minimal way to protect the MacBook Air in a bag or simply as your only protection when you take it to a meeting or to the coffee shop.

This minimal sleeve is made of black suede and it features a small pull tab to grab it out of a larger bag. The protection is perfectly fit for the MacBook Air Retina and it hugs the laptop snuggly. There is a little bit of padding in the bottom for added protection.

You can choose vertical or horizontal orientation based on how you carry your MacBook Air or what kind of bag you will slide this in. This is an awesome, slim MacBook Air Retina sleeve and it is one of the most affordable options as well.

$29 at SFBags

Skinit MacBook Air Skins – $29.99 at Skinit

Skinit offers a wide range of MacBook Air Skins with cool textures like carbon fiber and metallic, but they really stand out with licensed skins from Marvel, DC Comics, Disney, colleges and professional sports teams. This is the best way to show your love for a team or have a favorite character that you want on your MacBook Air. The skins are super-easy to install and look great.

$29.99 at Skinit

dbrand MacBook Air Retina Skin $24.95 – $49.85 at dbrand

The dbrand skin is available in a number of options including the popular Carbon Fiber and the new Matrix as well as stone, Camo and dragon.

You can also choose leather, wood and true color options if that is more your style.

One nice thing about the dbrand MacBook Air skins is that you can choose to include a Trackpad skin and a bottom skin. I like protecting the bottom of the laptop since that’s where a lot of scratches happen.

These are easy to install and the price varies depending on the options you choose from an affordable $24.95 for just the bottom to $49.85 for the total package.

$24.95 – $49.85 at dbrand

SF Bags VERO Leather Sleeve for MacBook Air – $139 at SF Bags

The SF Bags VERO Leather Sleeve for MacBook Air is an amazing option for protecting your MacBook Air and keeping it looking amazing at the same time.

It’s hard to believe this is more affordable than the Apple official sleeve since it is padded and easily something that could retail for much more.

I’ve been using this with the MacBook Pro and love the look and feel. This leather will age over time, taking on a look of it’s own.

The interior is soft and padded to keep your MacBook Air safe, and the edge features a small cutout so that you can charge your MacBook Air without taking it out of the sleeve.

$139 at SF Bags

STM Knit Glove MacBook Air Sleeve – $29.99 at Amazon

The STM Knit Glove MacBook Air sleeve is designed to fit a 13-inch laptop snuggly and keep it safe from scratches.

This case features a little bit of padding and I often take a MacBook Pro out in just this sleeve, but I prefer to use it for short trips or to stow inside of a bigger bag.

You should be able to leave your laptop in this sleeve and send it through TSA security checkpoints as well, keeping it safe during a hectic part of travel.

It’s zipper-free, so there is nothing to make noise when you take the laptop out.

$29.99 at Amazon

I-Blason MacBook Air Shell – $25.99 at Amazon

The I-Blason MacBook Air Hard Shell is a slim, hard case for the MacBook Air with Touch ID.

Unlike the skins and sleeves, this adds protection from drops and stays on your MacBook Air at all times.

This is available in Black or White color options with a frosted finish. This adds very little bulk but adds a good deal of protection that is handy if you use your MacBook Air in coffee shops and on the shop floor all the time.

You can charge, use headphones and Touch ID without removing the MacBook Air from this case. We expect to see other options in 2019, but this is available now, and a great option.

$25.99 at Amazon

Pad & Quill Valet Luxury Laptop Bag – $139.95 at Pad & Quill

The Pad & Quill Valet is a high-end leather laptop case that you can use to carry your MacBook Air Retina and a few other items.

This is made of full grain American bridle leather and is available in Chestnut, Galloper Black and Dark Chocolate.

The fit and finish on this model stands out with hand-pounded rivets and amazing overall quality. There is a top-mounted handle for an easy carry and you get a pocket to carry an iPad, slots for the Apple Pencil or a regular pen and a catch-all compartment.

This is more of a laptop bag than the other options, but it’s a perfect size to include in this list.

$139.95 at Pad & Quill

Tom Bihn Cache & Brain Bag – $45 For Cache at Tom Bihn

The Tom Bihn Cache is a great MacBook Sleeve that you can use inside the Tom Bihn Brain bag and other laptop bags, or just carry alone.

Tom Bihn makes a model specifically for the new MacBook Air so it hits perfectly.

There is 6mm of padding around your laptop and there is a YKK zipper with plastic sliders to protect your MacBook Air from scratches when you take it out and put it back in the sleeve.

One of the things I love about the cache is that it includes two rail clips that you can use to attach them securely to other Tom Bihn bags.

$45 For Cache at Tom Bihn

Pelican Rugged MacBook Air Retina Case – $54.99 at Amazon

The Pelican 1085 Laptop Case with foam isn’t form fit for the MacBook Air, but it is close enough that it should meet the needs of most users looking for a rugged case.

The rugged laptop sleeve includes an easy-open latch, an automatic purge valve and it is IP67 rated to protect against water and dust.

You can use a shoulder strap with it, or you can remove it and use this as just a rugged sleeve to pack inside another bag.

This fits a notebook up to 14 inches, so there is some room to spare, but when it comes to rugged cases like this you need to often go with universal options.

$54.99 at Amazon

Incase MacBook Air Sleeve – $49.99 at Incipio

Incase makes a wide range of MacBook Air sleeves that fit the MacBook Air in a number of styles, colors and with or without pockets.

While slim, these sleeves still offer good protection whether you carry them alone, or slide them into a backpack.

The outside of the sleeves are made of high-quality materials with modern looks and textures. The inside is covered in faux fur that protects your MacBook Air from scratches.

I personally like the Slim Sleeve option as the gray color matches many modern city backpacks that are popular right now.

$49.99 at Incipio