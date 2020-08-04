Best Pixel 4a Cases in 2020

Pixel 4a cases are affordable

Great way to add a splash of color to the Pixel 4a

Add protection and additional features

The Pixel 4a is a great choice for many users thanks to the plethora of features and affordability.

Even with a lower price, it makes sense to protect your new Pixel with a good case.

Here are some of the favorites that we’ve used on other phones and that promise to add style, protection, and even a few new features to your phone.

Google Fabric Case

Google Pixel 4a Case, Blue Confetti Custom knit. Perfect fit.

The machine-washable fabric is soft to the touch and stays stylish over time.

Designed to protect.

Raised edges and a microfiber lining help keep your phone safe from scratches.

Looks good. Feels good.

The Google Fabric case is available in three colors, offers a nice look, lots of grip and a cool style. It is made out of recycled plastic bottles, so it’s environmentally friendly. You can also wash it in the laundry to refresh the look.

Caseology Parallax

Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 4a Case (2020) - Classic Blue Dual layered military grade protection featuring a matte geometric body and durable low profile bumper, built to guard against impacts

A slim functional design providing enhanced ergonomics and extra grip

Iconic, stylish colors that complement your phone and create a unique tactile experience in your hands

Textured cover with dust-free material

Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 4a Case Cover

Caseology makes a stylish looking Pixel 4a case that you can choose in a variety of two-tone colors. You get drop protection and a phone that is easier to grip at a great price.

Tech21 Studio Color

The Tech21 Studio Color Pixel 4a case is available direct from Google. This is a thin and durable case that looks sharp in the two color options. Hopefully, we see more colors added over time.

Buy at Google for $29.99

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Google Pixel 4a Case (2020) - Crystal Clear Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install

Reinforced buttons to promise quick responsiveness

Single, flexible layer provides hassle-free application

Pixel 4a Case Compatible with Google Pixel 4a (2020)

Spigen is one of our favorite go-to case makers for affordable cases and the Liquid Crystal cases protect while showing off the style of the Pixel 4a. You get a better grip and air pocket corners for protection without any corner bump out.

Caseology Vault

Caseology Vault for Google Pixel 4a Case (2020) - Matte Black Heavy-duty yet lightweight layer of TPU that provides shock absorption for most impacts

Precision engineered to snugly guard your phone’s most vulnerable points, down to detailed cutouts paired with tactile button response

Certified military grade protection backed by drop tests–minimal design meets maximum protection

Textured cover with dust-free material

Caseology Vault for Google Pixel 4a Case Cover

Do you want a slim Pixel 4a case that adds grip and looks nice at a great price? The Caseology Vault is out top pick. It’s a solid option that will not disappoint.

OtterBox Commuter

The Pixel 4a Commuter series is slim and protective with an anti-microbial coating that will keep your phone clean. It also offers a lot of drop protection and raised edges to keep the screen safe.

Buy at Otterbox for $39.99

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Google Pixel 4a Case (2020) - Matte Black Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design

Flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & Raised lip to protects screen

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Pixel 4a Case Compatible with Google Pixel 4a (2020)

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is one that we’ve used and recommended for years. We put one on almost every phone we review at some point, and the price is perfect for the Pixel 4a.

What Makes the Best Pixel 4a Cases?

The best Pixel 4a cases protect the phone and add a splash of color to the phone. Google only offers the phone in black, which limits your choice and the ability to express a favorite color or stand out.

Our favorite Pixel 4a cases add a new design, a splash of color and they look good. Favorites include the Pixel 4a Fabric Case and the Caseology Parallax.

If you need more protection, check out the OtterBox Commuter which offers a lot of protective features and is anti-microbial.

We’re on the lookout for a full rugged Pixel 4a case that we like, and we will update with wallet cases and kickstand cases as more options are available.

