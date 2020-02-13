Accessories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Screen Protectors
These are the best Galaxy S20 screen protectors worth buying so you can have one ready the day your phone arrives. Samsung’s phone comes with a plastic screen protector pre-installed, but it’s not very good and you’ll want something better.
The Galaxy S20 screen isn’t as curved as previous years, so protection should be easier to install and work a lot better. As a result, we’ve found a few excellent durable glass Galaxy S20 screen protectors, cheap films, and other options worth considering to keep your phone safe.
Best Galaxy S20 Screen Protectors (2020)
- Spigen NeoFlex Film 2 Pack – $9
- Whitestone Dome Glass UV 2 Pack – $60
- TAURI TPU Film Screen Protector 3 Pack – $8
- Olixar Case-friendly Tempered Glass – $20
- AOLANDER 3D Tempered Glass – $10
- Gadget Guard Black Flex Tempered Glass & Insurance – $50
1. Spigen NeoFlex Film Screen Protector for Galaxy S20 (2-Pack)
As we all know, film protectors aren’t as durable or safe as tempered glass, but they’re cheap and easier to install on your phone. The Spigen NeoFlex is a case-friendly flexible TPU film that’s super durable and will fit on the Galaxy S20 even if you use a case. In fact, they’re designed to perfectly fit the curved edge of the screen and go under your Spigen case.
2. Whitestone Dome Glass UV Protectors (2-Pack)
Our first Galaxy S20 tempered glass option comes from Whitestone, who’s Dome Glass is some of the best on the market. It’s expensive, but you’re getting a rugged scratch and shatter-resistant glass that goes on your phone with an included UV light kit and easy installation tray. This ensures a perfect bubble-free install so the in-display fingerprint scanner continues to work perfectly. And, you’re getting two in case the first one breaks.
3. TAURI TPU Film Screen Protectors (3-Pack)
TAURI offers a three-pack of flexible TPU film that’s easy to install and covers the entire display from top to bottom. We like that the front-camera cutout isn’t just a circle and is open-ended so dust and debris won’t build up on your camera and screen. They promise an easy bubble-free installation, and you get three of them in case you mess up the first time. It’s good to have extras.
4. Olixar Case-friendly Tempered Glass
Olixar’s tempered glass perfectly fits the entire phone while offering a guarantee that a case won’t pull up and ruin your screen protection. They achieve this using a curved piece of durable chemically strengthened and tempered glass. It has a nice black border to blend in with your Galaxy S20, but keep in mind that this glass has a circular cutout in the middle for the fingerprint scanner. So a small area of the screen will be open to the elements, dirt, and debris.
5. AOLANDER 3D Tempered Glass
If you’re looking for an affordable tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S20 consider AOLANDER. They offered one of the best protectors for the Galaxy Note 10+ and we love the easy install alignment tray that comes in the box. Additionally, this glass doesn’t have a cutout for the front camera, giving you complete and full screen protection.
6. Gadget Guard Black Flex Tempered Glass & Insurance
Last but not least, we wanted to recommend something a little different. A protector that comes with screen replacement insurance. The Gadget Guard Black Ice Flex screen protector is a 3D curved tempered glass similar to Olixar and others on our list. It’ll absolutely keep your Galaxy S20 screen safe.
Additionally, the company offers insurance and will help you pay for a screen replacement if the display breaks instead of the screen protector. You can buy the Gadget Guard outright, but if you choose the insured version at $59, which includes one year of insurance, reimbursing customers for up to $150 to replace a damaged screen. They even have a $250 option, but keep in mind there are limits and you have to register your device within a certain window. Still, it’s a nice option worth considering.
We will continue to update this list of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 screen protectors as more become available.
