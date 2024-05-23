Black Ops 6: All the News About the Next Call of Duty

Activision’s next installment in the Call of Duty series is Black Ops 6 and we want to run down everything we currently know about the game including its potential release date, its reveal, and more.

We had heard the next Call of Duty would be a Black Ops game and today Activision confirmed that will be the case. The game is the sixth iteration of Black Ops and it follows Black Ops: Cold War.

We don’t have much in the way of official Black Ops 6 news yet, but we’ll learn a lot more about the game starting in early June.

While it’s early, we know a lot of gamers have questions about Black Ops 6 so we’ll outline everything we know, and think we know, in this guide.

Black Ops 6 Trailer

Activision’s released the first Black Ops 6 teaser trailer and you can view it below.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t reveal a whole lot about the title. And that’s because the game’s first big reveal is coming in June.

Black Ops 6 Reveal Date

In addition to releasing the teaser and revealing the game’s initial art, Activision’s confirmed the Black Ops 6 reveal for Sunday, June 9th.

Microsoft is hosting its Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th at 10AM PT. Immediately following the event, there will be a Black Ops 6 Direct.

This will serve as the game’s launch pad where we’ll learn more about the game’s features, setting, and more.

Black Ops 6 Release Date

We won’t get an official Black Ops 6 release date until the Direct event.

New Call of Duty games are typically released in the fall, with October and November serving as the game’s release window. This year, the game might arrive in late October.

According to insider Tom Henderson, October 25th may wind up being the official release date. This is a target date, but don’t be surprised if it winds up being the official date for all platforms.

The Verge also believes Activision is targeting a release in late October.

Black Ops 6 Xbox Game Pass

The Wall Street Journal believes Microsoft will add the game to Xbox Game Pass. The publication believes Activision/Microsoft will confirm the news during the Black Ops 6 Direct event.

As of right now it’s unclear if Microsoft will charge more for the game via Game Pass or if the company will raise the price of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Activision typically sells Call of Duty games a la carte for $70, more for bundles, so this would be an enormous change for the long-running series.

Black Ops 6 Platforms

Microsoft owns Activision, but the Call of Duty series will continue to see a release on other platforms like PlayStation.

A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins. Call of Duty: #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/db3lPR0ibI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 23, 2024

We don’t have a full list of Black Ops 6 platforms, but it’s safe to assume the game will come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

Black Ops 6 Setting

Nothing is confirmed, but Black Ops 6 will likely take place during the Gulf War which took place in the 1990’s. The game should focus on the United States’ involvement in the war.

Black Ops 6 Features

According to reports, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty to have a four year development period. We’ve also heard the game has been in playtesting for two years.

As far as features go, Insider-Gaming’s Tom Henderson believes the game will have an open-world campaign. Henderson says the “campaign has been built from the ground up, rather than using assets from previous entries.” This could explain the longer development cycle.

He believes the campaign will work more like Far Cry than a traditional Call of Duty campaign. This means we may see vehicles to help traverse the map and a fast travel system.

As of right now, we don’t know much of anything about the game’s multiplayer components, but those details may leak ahead of the game’s reveal in June.

If not, we’ll learn more about them next month.