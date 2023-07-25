Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about the new Call of Duty based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from the release.

The next Call of Duty game hasn’t been confirmed, but all signs point to it being Modern Warfare 3, a likely sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

We don’t have much in the way of official Modern Warfare 3 news, but we expect to learn a lot more about the game in the coming weeks as development behind the scenes continues.

While it’s early, we know a lot of gamers have questions about the next Call of Duty so we’re going to outline everything you can expect in this guide.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Announcement

We don’t have an official Modern Warfare 3 announcement date yet, but the official Call of Duty account says interested parties should look “for the first details about the [REDACTED] Reveal Event in the Season 05 Announcement.” That announcement was made on July 18th.

Look for the first details about the [REDACTED] Reveal Event in the Season 05 Announcement and additional #MWII carry forward details soon. Stay frosty. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2023

As for the game’s rumored launch date, Tom Henderson from Insider-Gaming, who is typically accurate, says he believes the Modern Warfare 3 announcement will take place on August 1st. That could obviously change, but that’s the date to circle on the calendar right now.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Release Date

Again, we don’t have an official Call of Duty Modern Warfare release date yet and we won’t get one until the companies are ready to start talking about the game. If August 1st holds as the announcement date, we’ll get one there.

New Call of Duty games are typically released in the fall, with October and November serving as the game’s typical release window.

According to Tom Henderson, there are a couple of potential dates to circle on the calendar in regards to the Modern Warfare 3 release date.

The first is a Campaign Early Access date which is supposedly November 2nd. As the name implies, this should give players a chance to play the campaign ahead of the game’s global release.

As for the global release date, Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly land for all platforms on November 10th. This falls in line with the standard protocol.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Following the game’s official reveal, and ahead of the global release date, there will reportedly be a Modern Warfare 3 beta. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta will supposedly be split into two weekends. The first, for Sony’s PlayStation, will apparently stretch from October 6th to October 10th.

The second weekend will reportedly stretch from October 12th to October 16th and include PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and Windows PC.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Consoles

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will come to the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC.

You can also expect a release on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro. These aren’t the latest and greatest consoles, but we’ll see support for these platforms.

While some companies have dropped support for last-generation platforms, it’s unclear when the Call of Duty franchise will do so.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Editions

You can expect multiple versions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Each will come with a different set of bonuses so you’ll want to choose wisely.

We don’t expect the Modern Warfare 3 editions to mirror Modern Warfare 2’s editions from last year, but there will likely be some similarities.

You can expect the more expensive editions to come loaded up with weapon skins, XP bonuses, and more.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Orders

Don’t expect Modern Warfare 3 to go on sale until August. Pre-orders will start when the publisher announces the game and the various editions.

Make sure you don’t buy any Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now. These are scams.

You can expect the companies to throw in pre-order bonuses to entice shoppers. These bonuses typically early access to the game and digital content.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Price

Last year, Modern Warfare 2 was $70 for the standard edition across the board. We don’t expect that to change this year. Look for the Modern Warfare 3 price to start at $70.

Additional bundles will cost more than $70. For instance, the Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition was $99. So, if you plan to buy the next Call of Duty, be prepared to spend $70 or more or spend time hunting for deals ahead of the game’s release date.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Features

Right now, we don’t know a lot about the game. However, thanks to leaks, we have an early look at potential features including new maps and a return of a beloved perk.

Here are some of the highlights thus far, thanks to Insider-Gaming and Twitter user @BobNetworkUK who has apparently got his hands on images from an internal alpha of the game.

Classic mini map will return

Ninja perk will make its triumphant return

Perks will return in the form of gear

War mode from Call of Duty: WW2 will be in the game

Remastered maps from previous titles will be included with Modern Warfare 2’s Terminal and Scrapyard both rumored

Zombies will return in Outbreak 2.0

The sources are very solid so these seem like locks right now. We’ll find out for sure in August.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

According to Henderson, December 5th will be an important date for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players.

He believes this is the date when Modern Warfare 3’s first Season will launch alongside a new Warzone map. Of course, this date isn’t set in stone, but it’s certainly one to keep in mind.

The first post-launch content for Modern Warfare 3 will likely include new maps, weapons, operators, and game modes.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PC Requirements

If you plan to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on a Windows PC, you’ll need to take note of the game’s minimum and recommended requirements.

The Modern Warfare 3 PC requirements will probably touch down shortly after the game is officially announced so keep an eye out, especially if your computer is getting older.